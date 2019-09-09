> > >
LXLE 18.04.3 Linux OS Released for Old PCs, It's Based on Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS

Includes updated components and bug fixes

LXLE 18.04.3 released
The LXLE team announced the final version of LXLE 18.04.3, a new maintenance release of their Ubuntu-based computer operating system that brings latest updates and important bug/security fixes.

Several weeks in the works, the LXLE 18.04.3 release is based on Canonical's latest Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system and features a new "Open 'File' as Root" option, increased applications menu speed, keyboard shortcut overlay list, screen magnifier tooltips, reshuffled Games section, and an updated lock screen that now includes random fortune quotes.

LXLE 18.04.3 also comes with Pinta instead of GIMP, Lxtask instead of Htop, Sakura as default terminal, Bookworm instead of FBreader, Abiword, Gnumeric, and Spice-Up instead of LibreOffice, and Pitivi instead of OpenShot. The PulseAudio equalizer, Lubuntu Software Center, and Java OpenJDK packages have been removed from this release.

Full featured Linux OS for an aging PC

Among other changes included in the LXLE 18.04.3 release, we can mention more than 100 brand new wallpapers, improved Seamonkey site specific display, as well as improvements to the Gparted launcher, Driver Manager, Simple Image Reducer, Keyboard Input Method, PPA Library Additions, and Xarchiver's contextual menu. You can download LXLE 18.04.3 right now.

Why use LXLE (Lubuntu Extra Life Extension)? Because it's perfect for an ageing, 32-bit PCs being light on resources while heavy on features, it offers a simple, familiar, and elegant interface powered by the LXDE desktop environment, includes latest stable versions of all major apps, along with PPAs for third-party apps, and it's always based on the latest LTS version of Ubuntu/Lubuntu.

Additionally, LXLE features unique Expose, Aero Snap, and Quick Launch apps, random or interval wallpaper changers, theme consistency throughout the system, as well as numerous other tweaks and additions you won't find in other distros. The system is very fast and boots in less than one minute, and it's perfect to revive that old PC.

