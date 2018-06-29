> > >
Linux Mint 19 “Tara” Officially Released, It’s Based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS

Available now as Cinnamon, MATE, or Xfce editions

Jun 29, 2018 
The Linux Mint project announced today the official and general availability of the Linux Mint 19 “Tara” operating system as Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce editions.

Based on Canonical’s Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system series, the Linux Mint 19 “Tara” operating system is available for both 32-bit and 64-bit hardware architectures, comes with the Cinnamon 3.8, MATE 1.20, and Xfce 4.12 desktop environments, and it’s supported for five years until April 2023.

“Linux Mint 19 is a long term support release which will be supported until 2023. It comes with updated software and brings refinements and many new features to make your desktop even more comfortable to use,” said Clement Lefebvre in today’s announcement. “This new version of Linux Mint contains many improvements.”

Here’s what’s new in Linux Mint 19 “Tara”

Highlights of the Linux Mint 19 “Tara” operating system series includes a new tool for creating system backups, called Timeshift, support for formatting USB flash drives as exFAT, improved HiDPI and multi-monitor support, updated Software Manager, Update Manager, and XApps, as well as new default icon and theme.

Linux Mint 19 also ships with a brand-new Welcome screen to help newcomers easily setup their new installations, GNOME Calendar as default calendar application, the recently released Mozilla Firefox 61 web browser, GNOME Logs as default system logs viewer utility, and support for Microsoft fonts.

Other than that, this release removes the ntpdate and ntp packages, as well as the Pidgin multi-protocol instant messaging app. Numerous new wallpapers are available in Linux Mint 19 “Tara,” which is powered by Ubuntu 18.04 LTS’ Linux 4.15 kernel. You can download Linux Mint 19 right now through our web portal.

Linux Mint 19 “Tara” will also come pre-installed on the MintBox Mint 2 and MintBox Mini 2 Pro computers that are available for purchase starting today from fit IoT, as well as from Amazon.com in the coming weeks. More details about the second-generation MintBox Mini tiny computers are available in our in-depth report here.

