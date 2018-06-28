Linux Mint 19 “Tara” Now Available to Download as Cinnamon, MATE & Xfce Editions

The Linux Mint 19 “Tara” operating system is now available to download ahead of the official release later this week as Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce editions for both 32-bit and 64-bit architectures.

Linux Mint project leader Clement Lefebvre announced today that work on the forthcoming Linux Mint 19 “Tara” operating system is now over and that the team prepares for the official release later this week. However, the final ISO images for all three editions of Linux Mint 19 are already available to download on the official servers.

So if you want to get a head start and install Linux Mint 19 “Tara” on your personal computer, you can download the Linux Mint 19 Cinnamon, Linux Mint 19 MATE, or Linux Mint 19 Xfce editions right now. These images should be the same as the final release, but the official unveiling usually takes longer for all download mirror to sync.

What’s new in Linux Mint 19 "Tara"

Based on Canonical’s Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system, Linux Mint 19 "Tara" is powered by the Linux 4.15 kernel and ship with the latest Cinnamon 3.8, MATE 1.20, and Xfce 4.12 desktop environments. Just like Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, this release will be supported for five years until April 2023.

Linux Mint 19 comes with an all-new application for creating system backups called Timeshift, a brand-new welcome screen, better HiDPI support, improved multi-monitor support, a new default system theme and icon set called Mint-Y, support for Microsoft fonts, as well as support for formatting USB keys as exFAT.

Various of the in-house built apps, such as Software Manager, Update Manager, and the XApps, have received plenty of new features and enhancements to make your Linux Mint experience more enjoyable. Other than that, Linux Mint 19 “Tara” ships with the GNOME Calendar app by default for all your calendar needs.