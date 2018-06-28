> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Linux Mint 19 “Tara” Now Available to Download as Cinnamon, MATE & Xfce Editions

It’s based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver)

Jun 28, 2018 17:50 GMT  ·  By  · 
Share: 

The Linux Mint 19 “Tara” operating system is now available to download ahead of the official release later this week as Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce editions for both 32-bit and 64-bit architectures.

Linux Mint project leader Clement Lefebvre announced today that work on the forthcoming Linux Mint 19 “Tara” operating system is now over and that the team prepares for the official release later this week. However, the final ISO images for all three editions of Linux Mint 19 are already available to download on the official servers.

So if you want to get a head start and install Linux Mint 19 “Tara” on your personal computer, you can download the Linux Mint 19 Cinnamon, Linux Mint 19 MATE, or Linux Mint 19 Xfce editions right now. These images should be the same as the final release, but the official unveiling usually takes longer for all download mirror to sync.

What’s new in Linux Mint 19 "Tara"

Based on Canonical’s Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system, Linux Mint 19 "Tara" is powered by the Linux 4.15 kernel and ship with the latest Cinnamon 3.8, MATE 1.20, and Xfce 4.12 desktop environments. Just like Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, this release will be supported for five years until April 2023.

Linux Mint 19 comes with an all-new application for creating system backups called Timeshift, a brand-new welcome screen, better HiDPI support, improved multi-monitor support, a new default system theme and icon set called Mint-Y, support for Microsoft fonts, as well as support for formatting USB keys as exFAT.

Various of the in-house built apps, such as Software Manager, Update Manager, and the XApps, have received plenty of new features and enhancements to make your Linux Mint experience more enjoyable. Other than that, Linux Mint 19 “Tara” ships with the GNOME Calendar app by default for all your calendar needs.

Linux Mint 19 (3 Images)

Linux Mint 19 Xfce
Linux Mint 19 MATELinux Mint 19 Cinnamon
  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Security-Oriented Alpine Linux Can Now Be Installed on Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+

NetBoot support has been added for all architectures

Security-Oriented Alpine Linux Can Now Be Installed on Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+
AV Linux Audio/Video Creation OS Now Offers Better Support for AMD Radeon GPUs

AV Linux 2018.6.25 is now available for download

AV Linux Audio/Video Creation OS Now Offers Better Support for AMD Radeon GPUs
KaOS Linux Gets the KDE Plasma 5.13 Desktop Treatment, Latest Updates

KaOS 2018.06 released with updated components

KaOS Linux Gets the KDE Plasma 5.13 Desktop Treatment, Latest Updates
Ubuntu Is Used All over the World, Reveal Initial Ubuntu 18.04 Desktop Metrics

Canonical choose to collect user data to improve Ubuntu

Ubuntu Is Used All over the World, Reveal Initial Ubuntu 18.04 Desktop Metrics

Fresh Reviews

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Review

An action RPG that leaves you wanting more

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Review
Omensight Review (PC)

A Sherlock Holmes-esque story backed by a solid combat sytem

Omensight Review (PC)
Nokia 6 (2018) Review - Twenty-Four Carat Android

Second-generation Nokia 6 is here with more muscle

Nokia 6 (2018) Review - Twenty-Four Carat Android
Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Review (PC)

The main issue with the second Pillars game is that it ends

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Review (PC)

Latest News

Microsoft to Kill Off Windows Snipping Tool in Future Update

Users asked to switch to Screen Sketch instead

Microsoft to Kill Off Windows Snipping Tool in Future Update
Samsung Bug Causes Phones to Silently Send Photos in the Gallery to Contacts

Issue said to impact Note 8 and Galaxy S9, more devices

Samsung Bug Causes Phones to Silently Send Photos in the Gallery to Contacts
Microsoft’s New Dual-Screen Mobile Device Could Support Five Modes

All powered by a different position of the displays

Microsoft’s New Dual-Screen Mobile Device Could Support Five Modes
Huawei Promises Major Android Software Updates Every Two Months

Because nobody’s doing it on Android, that’s why

Huawei Promises Major Android Software Updates Every Two Months
Adidas Hacked, Customer Data Exposed

Contact information possibly stolen, company says

Adidas Hacked, Customer Data Exposed
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Leak Reveals a Rather Dull Upgrade

You should clearly be more excited about the upcoming S10

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Leak Reveals a Rather Dull Upgrade
Microsoft’s Known Folder Move Feature Is a Seamless OneDrive Data Transfer Tool

Automatically move content from known folders to cloud

Microsoft’s Known Folder Move Feature Is a Seamless OneDrive Data Transfer Tool
Windows 10’s Paint 3D App Receives Update to Save Projects to Video

App can now export 3D content to GIF and MP4

Windows 10’s Paint 3D App Receives Update to Save Projects to Video
Microsoft Surface Running Windows 10 April 2018 Update Getting Firmware Updates

No word on what’s been changed in these versions though

Microsoft Surface Running Windows 10 April 2018 Update Getting Firmware Updates
Microsoft Announces July 2018 Microsoft Office for Android Update

New update now available for Office insiders

Microsoft Announces July 2018 Microsoft Office for Android Update