Linux Mint 19 "Tara" Beta Released with Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce Editions

It's based on the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS operating system

Jun 4, 2018 
Linux Mint project leader Clement Lefebvre announced today the release and immediate availability for download of the Linux Mint 19 "Tara" Beta operating system series with Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce editions.

Based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system, Linux Mint 19 "Tara" comes in Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce flavors powered by the Linux 4.15 kernel series that's supported by upstream. The Beta release gives us a glimpse of what we should expect from the final release, which will be available sometime later this month.

"Linux Mint 19 is a long term support release which will be supported until 2023," said Clement Lefebvre in today's announcement. "It comes with updated software and brings refinements and many new features to make your desktop even more comfortable to use."

What’s new in Linux Mint 19 "Tara"

Besides all the goodies borrowed from the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS operating system, Linux Mint 19 "Tara" ships with the latest Cinnamon 3.8, MATE 1.20, and Xfce 4.12 desktop environments, a new application for system backups called Timeshift, a brand-new welcome screen, and better HiDPI support.

As expected, the in-house built Software Manager, Update Manager, and XApps have received various new features and enhancements to make your Linux Mint experience more enjoyable. Other improvements include support for formatting USB sticks as exFAT, better multi-monitor support, and GNOME Calendar app by default.

Microsoft fonts are also included in Linux Mint 19 "Tara," which switches to Mint-Y as default system-wide theme and icon set. Those interested in test driving Linux Mint 19 "Tara" can download the Beta version with either Cinnamon, MATE, or Xfce editions right now through our web portal or from one of the official mirrors.

Linux Mint 19 Beta Cinnamon - Applications menu
Linux Mint 19 Beta Cinnamon - File manager
Linux Mint 19 Beta with Cinnamon 3.8.3
Linux Mint 19 Beta with Cinnamon 3.8.3

