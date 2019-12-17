Linux Mint 19.3 "Tricia" Now Available to Download, Based on Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS

The Linux Mint 19.3 "Tricia" operating system is now available to download for all supported flavors and architectures ahead of the official announcement this week.

Based on the Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS (Bionic Beaver) long-term supported operating system, Linux Mint 19.3 "Tricia" is the third instalment in the Linux Mint 19 series, bringing updated components, a new kernel, as well as a plethora of exciting new features and improvements.

Highlights of Linux Mint 19.3 include three new apps, namely Gnote note taking app as a replacement for Tomboy, Celluloid multimedia player as a replacement for Xplayer, and Drawing simple drawing application as a replacement for GIMP, as well as fresh new artwork with the new Linux Mint logo and new wallpapers.

Bluetooth support has been improved once again to add support for more devices, the Hardware Detection Tool (HDT) utility is now available in the boot menu of the ISO images, LightDM settings now allow users to select a mouse pointer theme for the login screen, and HiDPI support has been greatly improved with crisp system tray icons and clear flags in the Language Settings and Software Sources tools.

Software improvements, more

Various of the in-house built apps received various improvements as well, such as the System Reports tools, which now comes with a new icon in the system tray area to inform users that they need to review certain things, along with automatic detection of potential issues in their computers for missing drivers or codecs, and the Language settings tool, which now lets users set a preferred time format.

Linux Mint 19.3 also comes with a new system tray solution called XAppStatusIcon, which brings support for dark themes and symbolic icons, support for any mouse click or button press/release event, support for multiple menus and trays, and native menus. Without further ado, you can download Linux Mint 19.3 Cinnamon, Linux Mint 19.3 MATE, and Linux Mint 19.3 Xfce editions right now through our free software portal.

Linux Mint 19.3 Cinnamon

Linux Mint 19.3 Xfce