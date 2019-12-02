Linux Mint 19.3 "Tricia" Beta Now Available to Download with a Fresh New Look

The beta version of the upcoming Linux Mint 19.3 "Tricia" operating system is now avilable to download ahead of tomorrow's release for all supported flavors and architectures.

Initially revealed earlier this fall, the Linux Mint 19.3 "Tricia" operating system will be the third installment in the Linux Mint 19 series, based on Canonical's Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) long-term supported operating system series.

As expected, Linux Mint 19.3 will features packages from the Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS release, but it will also introduce some exciting new features that are yet to be revealed to the public, as well as new apps and refresh artwork, such as new icons and wallpaper, which you can see in the screenshot gallery below.

"We’re really excited about this release. The 19.x series is two years old and feels very polished. There are exciting features in 19.3 we haven’t talked about on the blog yet. The software selection changed and three new apps are coming in. The artwork is new and makes 19.3 feel really fresh," said Clement Lefebvre in the latest monthly newsletter.

Linux Mint 19.3 Beta available to download now

If you can't wait until tomorrow's official release, when we'll tell you all about the new features and changes, you can download the Linux Mint 19.3 beta images for 32-bit or 64-bit systems right now from the official download mirror with the Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce desktop environments.

However, please try to keep in mind that this is still a pre-release version, so don't use it for any production work but just to test it and report issues you may encounter. The final release of the Linux Mint 19.3 "Tricia" operating system is expected to hit the streets on Christmas.

Linux Mint 19.3 "Tricia" beta

Linux Mint 19.3 Cinnamon beta

Linux Mint 19.3 Xfce beta