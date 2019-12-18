> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Linux Mint 19.2 Users Can Now Upgrade to Linux Mint 19.3 "Tricia," Here's How

A step-by-step tutorial with easy to read instructions

Dec 18, 2019 22:03 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Linux Mint 19.3 Cinnamon
   Linux Mint 19.3 Cinnamon

The Linux Mint project has opened the upgrade path from the old Linux Mint 19.2 "Tina" release to the newly launched Linux Mint 19.3 "Tricia" release.

Based on Canonical's long-term supported Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system and shipping with the Linux 5.0 kernel and the latest Cinnamon 4.4, MATE 1.22, and Xfce 4.14 desktop environments, the Linux Mint 19.3 "Tricia" operating system is now available to download.

However, the live ISO images of Linux Mint 19.3 "Tricia" are here only for new deployments of the operating system or for those who choose to reinstall their computers, as a fresh install is always recommended, but many users would prefer to upgrade from an older version.

Here's how to upgrade to Linux Mint 19.3 "Tricia"

If you choose to upgrade your Linux Mint 19.2 "Tina" or older installation to Linux Mint 19.3 "Tricia," the upgrade path is now open. All you have to do is open the Update Manager utility, click the "Refresh" button to check for available updates for the "mintupdate" and "mint-upgrade-info" tools and install them.

Also disable your screensaver and upgrade your Cinnamon spices. Once you've made all these changes, you need to open the System Upgrade utility, navigate to Upgrade to Linux Mint 19.3 Tricia and follow the on-screen instructions. If you are being asked to keep or replace configuration files, choose to replace them.

The entire upgrade process should take a few minutes, depending on your computer's specs and the Internet bandwidth. Once the upgrade process is complete, you must reboot your computer. That's it, you're now running the Linux Mint 19.3 "Tricia" operating system on your PC. Enjoy!

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Purism Unveils Librem Server, Its First Enterprise Server Hardware Offering

Takes advantage of tamper detection and Intel ME disablement

Purism Unveils Librem Server, Its First Enterprise Server Hardware Offering
Linux Mint 19.3 "Tricia" Now Available to Download, Based on Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS

Available as Cinnamon, Xfce, and MATE falvors

Linux Mint 19.3 "Tricia" Now Available to Download, Based on Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS
Life is Strange 2 Is Coming to Linux and macOS on December 19th

The video game will be ported by Feral Interactive

Life is Strange 2 Is Coming to Linux and macOS on December 19th
Canonical Wants the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Server Installer to Be Faster, Comfortable

They're dropping support for the classic server installer

Canonical Wants the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Server Installer to Be Faster, Comfortable
KDE Frameworks 5.65 Open-Source Software Suite Lands with More Than 200 Changes

Brings new features and numerous bug fixes

KDE Frameworks 5.65 Open-Source Software Suite Lands with More Than 200 Changes

Fresh Reviews

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Review (PS4)

The most complete and balanced episode in the series

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Review (PS4)
Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Review (PS4)

Better find another alley, this one is completely ruined

Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Review (PS4)
Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)

An action RPG that plays like a twin-stick shooter

Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)
Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review

Finely crafted, but too bulky and inaccurate at times

Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

The Star Wars game we've been waiting for

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

Latest News

Kubuntu Focus Linux Laptop Announced for 2020 with 6GB Nvidia GTX 2060, 32GB RAM

The laptop comes with Intel Core i7-9750H 4.5GHz Turbo CPU

Kubuntu Focus Linux Laptop Announced for 2020 with 6GB Nvidia GTX 2060, 32GB RAM
Chrome OS 79 Adds Media Controls in Lock Screen, Mouse Acceleration Control

Rolling out now to all supported Chromebooks

Chrome OS 79 Adds Media Controls in Lock Screen, Mouse Acceleration Control
Windows 10 Feature Request: Live Desktop Wallpapers

Bring your desktop to life with live wallpapers

Windows 10 Feature Request: Live Desktop Wallpapers
How Vivaldi Improves Site Compatibility with a User Agent Update

“The price is hurting us,” Vivaldi developers say

How Vivaldi Improves Site Compatibility with a User Agent Update
Adobe Lightroom for Windows 10 Launched Without Creative Cloud Requirement

You can now install Lightroom from the Microsoft Store

Adobe Lightroom for Windows 10 Launched Without Creative Cloud Requirement
Microsoft Release a New Free “Premium” Theme for Windows 10

There are 15 4K wallpapers in this free Windows 10 theme

Microsoft Release a New Free “Premium” Theme for Windows 10
Microsoft Edge Browser Updated with QR Code Generator

Experimental flag included in the latest Canary build

Microsoft Edge Browser Updated with QR Code Generator
Bing Shows More Russian Propaganda, Disinformation than Google

Study compares Google and Bing in terms of disinformation

Bing Shows More Russian Propaganda, Disinformation than Google
Life is Strange 2 Is Out Now for Linux and macOS, Ported by Feral Interactive

The video game comes bundled with all five episodes

Life is Strange 2 Is Out Now for Linux and macOS, Ported by Feral Interactive