Linux Mint 19.2 Users Can Now Upgrade to Linux Mint 19.3 "Tricia," Here's How

The Linux Mint project has opened the upgrade path from the old Linux Mint 19.2 "Tina" release to the newly launched Linux Mint 19.3 "Tricia" release.

Based on Canonical's long-term supported Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system and shipping with the Linux 5.0 kernel and the latest Cinnamon 4.4, MATE 1.22, and Xfce 4.14 desktop environments, the Linux Mint 19.3 "Tricia" operating system is now available to download.

However, the live ISO images of Linux Mint 19.3 "Tricia" are here only for new deployments of the operating system or for those who choose to reinstall their computers, as a fresh install is always recommended, but many users would prefer to upgrade from an older version.

Here's how to upgrade to Linux Mint 19.3 "Tricia"

If you choose to upgrade your Linux Mint 19.2 "Tina" or older installation to Linux Mint 19.3 "Tricia," the upgrade path is now open. All you have to do is open the Update Manager utility, click the "Refresh" button to check for available updates for the "mintupdate" and "mint-upgrade-info" tools and install them.

Also disable your screensaver and upgrade your Cinnamon spices. Once you've made all these changes, you need to open the System Upgrade utility, navigate to Upgrade to Linux Mint 19.3 Tricia and follow the on-screen instructions. If you are being asked to keep or replace configuration files, choose to replace them.

The entire upgrade process should take a few minutes, depending on your computer's specs and the Internet bandwidth. Once the upgrade process is complete, you must reboot your computer. That's it, you're now running the Linux Mint 19.3 "Tricia" operating system on your PC. Enjoy!