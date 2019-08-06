> > >
Linux Mint 19.1 Users Can Now Upgrade to Linux Mint 19.2 "Tina," Here's How

A step-by-step tutorial with easy to read instructions

Aug 6, 2019 
Linux Mint 19.2 "Tina" is now available and the upgrade path from the older Linux Mint 19.1 "Tessa" release has been open for all users who opted out to upgrade their systems.

Released last week, the Linux Mint 19.2 "Tina" operating system is based on Canonical's long-term supported Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system series and ships with up-to-date components and apps, including the latest Cinnamon 4.2, MATE 1.20, and Xfce 4.2 desktop environments.

Linux Mint 19.1 "Tessa" has been on the market for the past seven months, so it is time to upgrade it and enjoy all the latest GNU/Linux technologies and Open Source applications. Some will choose to reinstall their computers as a fresh install is always recommended, but many will want to upgrade as it's painless.

Here's how to upgrade to Linux Mint 19.2 "Tina"

If you choose to upgrade your Linux Mint 19.1 "Tessa" installations to Linux Mint 19.2 "Tina," all you have to do is open the Update Manager utility, click the "Refresh" button to check for available updates for the mintupdate and mint-upgrade-info tools and apply them.

Once all updates have been successfully installed, you must open the System Upgrade utility, then navigate to "Edit > Upgrade to Linux Mint 19.2 Tina" and follow the on-screen instructions. When you're asked to keep or replace configuration files, choose to replace them.

The entire upgrade process will take a while, depending on your computer's specs and Internet bandwidth. Once the upgrade process is finished, you must reboot your computer. That's it, you're now running the Linux Mint 19.2 "Tina" operating system on your personal computer. Enjoy!

