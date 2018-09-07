> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Linux Mint 19.1 "Tessa" Announced, Will Arrive in November or December 2018

The release will be supported until 2023

Sep 7, 2018 15:15 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             

The Linux Mint project announced today the codename and estimated release date of the first point release in the Linux Mint 19.x series, Linux Mint 19.1.

Based on the recently released Ubuntu 18.04.1 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system, Linux Mint 19.1 will be dubbed "Tessa" and it is expected to arrive sometime later this year at the end of November or in early December, according to project leader Clement Lefebvre.

"The second release in the Linux Mint 19.x series will be named “Tessa”. Linux Mint 19.1 is estimated to be released around November/December 2018 and will be supported until 2023," wrote Clement Lefebvre in a short blog post published today.

The Linux Mint developer also revealed the fact that Linux Mint 19.1 "Tessa" will be supported for five years, until 2023, and that Linux Mint 19 "Tara" users will be able to upgrade to Linux Mint 19.1 "Tessa" via the in-house built Update Manager utility.

Linux Mint 19.1 "Tessa" will ship with the Cinnamon 4.0 desktop

Among the improvements and new features that will land in the upcoming Linux Mint 19.1 "Tessa" operating system, we can mention the Cinnamon 4.0 desktop environment, as well as a revamped Software Sources in-house tool with an Xapp sidebar and headerbar.

The updated Software Sources utility will also feature a simplified "Optional Sources" section, as well as a new option to make it easier for users to add debug repositories, thus adapting to Debian Project's decision to relocate debug symbols to the dbgsym repositories.

The Mint-Y default system theme will also be updated in Linux Mint 19.1 "Tessa" with an improved contrast by darkening the foreground colors, and easier to read labels, as requested by the community. More details about Linux Mint 19.1 "Tessa" will be revealed soon.

Revamped Software Sources
Revamped Software Sources
Mint-Y theme wiith improved contrast
Mint-Y theme wiith improved contrast

Developing story...

Photo Gallery (3 Images)

Linux Mint 19
Revamped Software SourcesMint-Y theme wiith improved contrast
Open gallery
  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Mozilla Firefox 62 "Quantum" Is Now Available for All Supported Ubuntu Releases

Available on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, 16.04 LTS, and 14.04 LTS

Mozilla Firefox 62 "Quantum" Is Now Available for All Supported Ubuntu Releases
Life is Strange: Before the Storm Is Coming to Linux and macOS on September 13

The game was ported by Feral Interactive

Life is Strange: Before the Storm Is Coming to Linux and macOS on September 13
GNOME 3.32 Desktop Environment Slated for Release on March 13, 2019

To be dubbed after the host city of GNOME.Asia Summit 2019

GNOME 3.32 Desktop Environment Slated for Release on March 13, 2019
Tails Anonymous OS Gets Its Biggest Update Yet with VeraCrypt Integration, More

Tails OS 3.9 is now available for download

Tails Anonymous OS Gets Its Biggest Update Yet with VeraCrypt Integration, More
Purism's Privacy & Security-Focused Librem 5 Linux Phone Delayed for April 2019

The world's first ethical, user-controlled Linux smartphone

Purism's Privacy & Security-Focused Librem 5 Linux Phone Delayed for April 2019

Fresh Reviews

Hearthstone – The Boomsday Project Review (PC)

A well-balanced expansion that's exceptionally fun to play

Hearthstone – The Boomsday Project Review (PC)
Logitech Brio Stream 4K Edition Review

This a good camera for your streaming career

Logitech Brio Stream 4K Edition Review
LEGO The Incredibles Review - As Good as All the Previous Lego Games

It works because it's not the same as the movies

LEGO The Incredibles Review - As Good as All the Previous Lego Games
Hearthstone – The Boomsday Project Review (PC)

A well-balanced expansion that's exceptionally fun to play

Hearthstone – The Boomsday Project Review (PC)
Logitech Brio Stream 4K Edition Review

This a good camera for your streaming career

Logitech Brio Stream 4K Edition Review

Latest News

First Arch Linux ISO Snapshot Powered by Linux Kernel 4.18 Is Here

Arch Linux 2018.09.01 is now available for download

First Arch Linux ISO Snapshot Powered by Linux Kernel 4.18 Is Here
Chrome 69 Removes WWW from URLs

The new Chrome release also strips the m. subdomain

Chrome 69 Removes WWW from URLs
Tor Mobile Browser Now Available for Download on Android

No iOS version planned for the time being

Tor Mobile Browser Now Available for Download on Android
Future Nokia Phone Could Have Five Rear-Facing Cameras

The leaked smartphone might be the new Nokia 10

Future Nokia Phone Could Have Five Rear-Facing Cameras
Android Users Can Now Send SMS Messages from Windows 10

Your Phone app updated with new functionality

Android Users Can Now Send SMS Messages from Windows 10
Linux Mint 19.1 "Tessa" Announced, Will Arrive in November or December 2018

The release will be supported until 2023

Linux Mint 19.1 "Tessa" Announced, Will Arrive in November or December 2018
Private Data of Over Two Million Users Leaked by mSpy Spyware Maker

Among others, the leak included iCloud login information

Private Data of Over Two Million Users Leaked by mSpy Spyware Maker
Hearthstone – The Boomsday Project Review (PC)

A well-balanced expansion that's exceptionally fun to play

Hearthstone – The Boomsday Project Review (PC)
Member of Apophis Squad Cyberattack Group Arrested for Making Bomb Threats

Cybercriminal went above his pay-grade and got arrested after making real-life bomb threats against schools and airlines

Member of Apophis Squad Cyberattack Group Arrested for Making Bomb Threats