Linux Mint 19.1 "Tessa" Announced, Will Arrive in November or December 2018

The Linux Mint project announced today the codename and estimated release date of the first point release in the Linux Mint 19.x series, Linux Mint 19.1.

Based on the recently released Ubuntu 18.04.1 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system, Linux Mint 19.1 will be dubbed "Tessa" and it is expected to arrive sometime later this year at the end of November or in early December, according to project leader Clement Lefebvre.

"The second release in the Linux Mint 19.x series will be named “Tessa”. Linux Mint 19.1 is estimated to be released around November/December 2018 and will be supported until 2023," wrote Clement Lefebvre in a short blog post published today.

The Linux Mint developer also revealed the fact that Linux Mint 19.1 "Tessa" will be supported for five years, until 2023, and that Linux Mint 19 "Tara" users will be able to upgrade to Linux Mint 19.1 "Tessa" via the in-house built Update Manager utility.

Linux Mint 19.1 "Tessa" will ship with the Cinnamon 4.0 desktop

Among the improvements and new features that will land in the upcoming Linux Mint 19.1 "Tessa" operating system, we can mention the Cinnamon 4.0 desktop environment, as well as a revamped Software Sources in-house tool with an Xapp sidebar and headerbar.

The updated Software Sources utility will also feature a simplified "Optional Sources" section, as well as a new option to make it easier for users to add debug repositories, thus adapting to Debian Project's decision to relocate debug symbols to the dbgsym repositories.

The Mint-Y default system theme will also be updated in Linux Mint 19.1 "Tessa" with an improved contrast by darkening the foreground colors, and easier to read labels, as requested by the community. More details about Linux Mint 19.1 "Tessa" will be revealed soon.

Revamped Software Sources

Mint-Y theme wiith improved contrast

