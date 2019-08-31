> > >
Linux Lite 4.6 Officially Released, It's Based on Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS

It's only supported on 64-bit PCs and ships with Linux 4.15

Aug 31, 2019 
Linux Lite 4.6
   Linux Lite 4.6

Linux Lite creator Jerry Bezencon announced today the official release and general availability of the Linux Lite 4.6 operating system.

After several months of work, the final version of the Linux Lite 4.6 operating system is here, coming five months after the previous version, Linux Lite 4.4. The entire system is based on Canonical's recently released Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system, but it doesn't ship with its newer HWE (Hardware Enablement) Linux 5.0 kernel by default.

Instead, Linux Lite 4.6 is still powered by the stock Linux 4.15 kernel of the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system series, though users will be able to install a wide range of kernels from Linux 3.13 to Linux 5.2 from the official Linux Lite software repositories.

Here's what's new in Linux Lite 4.6

Hightlights of the Linux Lite 4.6 release include a new theme selector in Lite Welcome to more easily select between the Light and Dark themes, as well as a new "Keyboard and Numlock" informational page, new "Volume toggle" and "USB Persistence" tutorials in the Help Manual, and updated Lite Sources with comments only about the Linux Lite repositories.

Furthermore, Linux Lite 4.6 updates the Papirus icon theme to the latest release, adds the CPU Performance mode plugin (xfce4-cpufreq-plugin) from the Xfce desktop environment as an option for the system tray, adds new wallpapers, and updates several apps, including Mozilla Firefox 68.0.2, Mozilla Thunderbird 60.8.0, LibreOffice 6.0.7.3, VLC 3.0.7.1, GIMP 2.10.12, and Timeshift 19.08.1.

You can download Linux Lite 4.6 right now from our free software portal or from the official website. Please note that Linux Lite is only supported on 64-bit hardware and there's no upgrade path from Linux Lite 2 or 3 series. Those running Linux Lite 4 series can upgrade to version 4.6 using the installation instruction provided by the developer here.

Choose between Light and Dark themes
Updated Lite Sources with comment about Linux Lite repos only
New "Keyboard and Numlock" informational page
USB Persistence tutorial
