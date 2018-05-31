Linux Lite 4.0 "Diamond" Launches Officially Based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS

Linux Lite developer Jerry Bezencon announced today the release and general availability of the final Linux Lite 4.0 operating system series based on Canonical's Ubuntu 18.04 LTS operating system.

Dubbed "Diamond" and powered by the Linux 4.15 kernel series from the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system, Linux Lite 4.0 series launches officially today as the first release to drop support for 32-bit installations, bringing numerous updated components, new features and major design changes that include new system theme (Adapta) and icon sets (Papirus).

"Faenza icons were dropped as it had not been maintained in some time (albeit there is a fork) and the same for the Arc theme, development seems to have stalled there," said Jerry Bezencon in the release announcement. "Most of our approach to theming in Series 4.x follows the popular Flat design focus. We also now use the Openzone mouse theme."

Linux Lite 4.0 also adopts the swap file implementation from Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, as well as full disk encryption in the installer to replace home encryption. Moreover, a new boot splash has been added that displays the password field for encrypted partitions and Xfce's PulseAudio plugin is now used in the system tray area for volume management, and compositing is now enabled by default.

Minimum recommended specs have been increased

Other noteworthy changes include the addition of the Timeshift 18.4 application for system backups, Shotwell as default tool for managing and editing images, MenuLibre for managing entries in the applications menu, as well as two new in-house built apps, Lite Desktop for managing common icons on the desktop and Lite Sounds for handling system sounds.

Linux Lite's Help Manual also received a major update in this release with new content and images, and Xfce Terminal replaces LXTerminal as default terminal emulator. Among some of the pre-installed apps, we can mention the Mozilla Firefox 60.0.1 "Quantum" web browser, Mozilla Thunderbird 52.8.0 email and news client, LibreOffice 6.0.3.2 office suite, VLC 3.0.2 media player, Thunar 1.6.15 file manager, and GIMP 2.10.2 image editor.

The minimum recommended specifications have been raised slightly for this release, so you'll need a PC with at least a 1Ghz processor (1.5GHz processor or higher recommended), 768MB RAM (1GB RAM or more recommended), 8GB free disk space (20GB recommended), and a VGA-capable display with at least 1024 x 768 pixels resolution (1366 x 768 recommended). Download Linux Lite 4.0 right now from our web portal or the official website, and if you still need to use Linux Lite on 32-bit hardware, stick with the 3.x series as it's supported until April 2021.

Lite Sounds

Lite Desktop

Help Manual