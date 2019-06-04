> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Linux Kernel 5.0 Reaches End of Life, Users Urged to Upgrade to Linux Kernel 5.1

Linux kernel 5.0.21 is the last release in the series

Jun 4, 2019 13:10 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Linux kernel 5.0 reached end of life
   Linux kernel 5.0 reached end of life

Linux kernel developer Greg Kroah-Hartman announced today that the Linux 5.0 kernel series reached end of life, urging users to upgrade to the most recent stable series.

Released two months ago, on March 4th, 2019, by Linus Torvalds, the Linux 5.0 kernel series was long anticipated by the Linux community, but it was only the version number that was a major thing, as Linux kernel 5.0 didn't brought any major changes, nor it was a long-term support release.

Linux kernel 5.0.21 was released today as the last maintenance update for the Linux 5.0 kernel series, which means that no further updates or security patches will be provided for it. Therefore, users are urged to upgrade to the latest Linux 5.1 kernel series as soon as possible.

"I'm announcing the release of the 5.0.21 kernel. All users of the 5.0 kernel series must upgrade," said Greg Kroah-Hartman in a mailing list announcement. "Note, this is the LAST 5.0.y kernel to be released. It is now end-of-life. Please move to the 5.1.y kernel tree at this point in time."

Upgrade to Linux kernel 5.1 now

If you're using a GNU/Linux distribution powered by the Linux 5.0 kernel series, you must update it now to the latest Linux kernel 5.0.21 release and consider upgrading your kernel to the most recent Linux 5.1 version (Linux kernel 5.1.7 at the moment of writing) in the coming days.

There are two methods to upgrade your kernel, either by downloading and compiling the source tarball from kernel.org, or by installing the binary packages from the software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution. Either way, make sure you do it as soon as possible after reading this.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

openSUSE Leap 42.3 Linux OS to Reach End of Life on June 30th, 2019

Users are encouraged to upgrade to openSUSE Leap 15.1

openSUSE Leap 42.3 Linux OS to Reach End of Life on June 30th, 2019
GParted Live Linux Distribution Updated with the Latest GParted 1.0 Release

Based on the Debian Sid repository as of 30th May, 2019

GParted Live Linux Distribution Updated with the Latest GParted 1.0 Release
antiX MX Linux 18.3 Released with Latest Debian GNU/Linux 9.9 "Stretch" Updates

This release includes updated applications and bug fixes

antiX MX Linux 18.3 Released with Latest Debian GNU/Linux 9.9 "Stretch" Updates
Dell Launches Three New Dell Precision Laptops Powered by Ubuntu Linux

Meet Dell Precision 5540, Precision 7540, and Precision 7740

Dell Launches Three New Dell Precision Laptops Powered by Ubuntu Linux

Fresh Reviews

Team Sonic Racing Review (PS4)

The creators that brought you a racing game featuring Mario and the crew now did the same with Sonic the Hedgehog

Team Sonic Racing Review (PS4)
Rage 2 Review (PC)

It's not breaking any sales records, but it's OK

Rage 2 Review (PC)
Draugen Review (PC)

The same brilliant minds that brought you the Dreamfall Chapters and The Longest Journey have outdone themselves

Draugen Review (PC)
Team Sonic Racing Review (PS4)

The creators that brought you a racing game featuring Mario and the crew now did the same with Sonic the Hedgehog

Team Sonic Racing Review (PS4)
Rage 2 Review (PC)

It's not breaking any sales records, but it's OK

Rage 2 Review (PC)

Latest News

Google Chrome 75 Released for Linux, Windows, and Mac with 42 Security Fixes

Also brings various improvements and bug fixes

Google Chrome 75 Released for Linux, Windows, and Mac with 42 Security Fixes
Google Releases Android Security Patch for June 2019 with 22 Security Fixes

Also includes various improvements for Pixel devices

Google Releases Android Security Patch for June 2019 with 22 Security Fixes
System76 Unveils Refreshed Gazelle Linux Laptop with Nvidia GTX 16-Series GPUs

The laptop now features 9th Gen Intel Core CPUs

System76 Unveils Refreshed Gazelle Linux Laptop with Nvidia GTX 16-Series GPUs
LibreOffice 6.3 Enters Beta Testing, Drops Support for 32-Bit Linux Distros

Available now for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows

LibreOffice 6.3 Enters Beta Testing, Drops Support for 32-Bit Linux Distros
Apple's iOS 12 Now Runs on 87% of All Devices Introduced in the Last Four Years

As measured by the App Store on May 30th, 2019

Apple's iOS 12 Now Runs on 87% of All Devices Introduced in the Last Four Years
Linux Kernel 5.0 Reaches End of Life, Users Urged to Upgrade to Linux Kernel 5.1

Linux kernel 5.0.21 is the last release in the series

Linux Kernel 5.0 Reaches End of Life, Users Urged to Upgrade to Linux Kernel 5.1
Team Sonic Racing Review (PS4)

The creators that brought you a racing game featuring Mario and the crew now did the same with Sonic the Hedgehog

Team Sonic Racing Review (PS4)
How to Disable Search Suggestions with Pictures in Google Chrome

They are officially called rich search suggestions

How to Disable Search Suggestions with Pictures in Google Chrome
How to Disable Firefox Animations for a Snappier Browser

There’s just one flag that takes care of all animations

How to Disable Firefox Animations for a Snappier Browser