> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Linux Kernel 4.20 Gets First Point Release, It's Now Ready for Mass Deployments

Linux kernel 4.20.1 is now available for download

Jan 9, 2019 18:40 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Linux kernel 4.20.1 released
   Linux kernel 4.20.1 released

Two weeks after the launch of the Linux 4.20 kernel series, renowned kernel developer Greg Kroah-Hartman released today the first maintenance update, Linux 4.20.1, marking the new branch as stable and ready for mass deployments.

The Linux 4.20 kernel series was released by Linus Torvalds on December 23rd, 2018, and it is currently the most advanced Linux kernel branch available to date. Linux kernel 4.20.1 is out now to mark the new series as "stable" instead of "mainline" on the kernel.org website, meaning that it's ready for mass adoption by most Linux OS vendors, with Arch Linux being the first.

And it looks like Linux kernel 4.20.1 is a major update to the Linux 4.20 kernel series, changing a total of 187 files, with 1790 insertions and 872 deletions. Therefore, we recommend installing it as soon as it's available in the stable repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution if you're already using Linux kernel 4.20. More details can be found in today's mailinglist announcement.

"I'm announcing the release of the 4.20.1 kernel. All users of the 4.20 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 4.20.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-4.20.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: http://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git;a=summary," said Greg Kroah-Hartman.

What's new in Linux kernel 4.20

Since we've missed the launch of the Linux 4.20 kernel series, we'd like to inform our readers about the new features and improvements it includes. Major changes include support for the upcoming AMD Radeon Picasso and AMD Radeon Raven 2 GPUs, along with stable support for AMD Radeon Pro Vega 20 graphics cards and support for Hygon Dhyana x86 CPUs and the C-SKY CPU architecture.

Other enhancements include a new "Early Departure Time" model for the TCP implementation, more performant virtualized graphics thanks to a new mechanism capable of turning memfd regions into dmabufs for QEMU, a couple of optimizations to the lazy TLB mode and PSI for speeding up workloads, as well as numerous new and updated drivers, and the usual round of bug fixes.

Security-related, the Linux 4.20 kernel series adds indirect branch speculation control per task to fix issues with the Single Thread Indirect Branch Predictors (STIBP) and Indirect Branch Prediction Barrier (IBPB) mitigations, better Spectre Variant 2 userspace-userspace protection, and deprecates "minimal retpoline" support for x86 CPUs. For ARM64 (AArch64) CPUs, Linux 4.20 adds a stronger Spectre Variant 4 mitigations.

Those of you interested in running the latest stable kernel on their GNU/Linux distributions can now download Linux kernel 4.20.1 from kernel.org or via our free software portal, that if they want to compile it themselves. Otherwise, watch your distro's stable repositories for the Linux 4.20.x packages in the coming days and update your kernel as soon as possible.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Arch Linux Kicks Off 2019 with First Snapshot Powered by Linux Kernel 4.20

Arch Linux 2019.01.01 is now available to download

Arch Linux Kicks Off 2019 with First Snapshot Powered by Linux Kernel 4.20
Ubuntu Touch OTA-7 Now Available to Ubuntu Phone Users with Many Improvements

The OTA update is now rolling out to supported devices

Ubuntu Touch OTA-7 Now Available to Ubuntu Phone Users with Many Improvements
KDE Plasma 5.14 Desktop Reaches End of Life, Plasma 5.15 Arrives on February 12

KDE Plasma 5.14.5 point release is now available to download

KDE Plasma 5.14 Desktop Reaches End of Life, Plasma 5.15 Arrives on February 12
Linus Torvalds Finally Kicks Off Development of Linux 5.0, Coming March 2019

The first release candidate is now available for testing

Linus Torvalds Finally Kicks Off Development of Linux 5.0, Coming March 2019
Canonical Outs Important Linux Kernel Updates for All Supported Ubuntu Releases

Users are urged to update their systems immediately

Canonical Outs Important Linux Kernel Updates for All Supported Ubuntu Releases

Fresh Reviews

Motorola One Review

This is Motorola’s attempt to embrace the notch trend

Motorola One Review
TicWatch C2 Review

“Where form meets function.” Or so they say

TicWatch C2 Review
Motorola Moto Gamepad Review - You Want It, You Just Don't Know It

The difference a controller makes is incredible

Motorola Moto Gamepad Review - You Want It, You Just Don't Know It
Motorola One Review

This is Motorola’s attempt to embrace the notch trend

Motorola One Review
TicWatch C2 Review

“Where form meets function.” Or so they say

TicWatch C2 Review

Latest News

iPhone XS Max More Popular than Both iPhone XS and iPhone XR

Adoption data shows bigger iPhone is also most popular

iPhone XS Max More Popular than Both iPhone XS and iPhone XR
Samsung Galaxy S10 Could Launch on February 18

Samsung to unveil the device before MWC at dedicated event

Samsung Galaxy S10 Could Launch on February 18
Mozilla Firefox 64.0.2 Now Available for Download on Windows, Linux, and macOS

New version of the browser released today

Mozilla Firefox 64.0.2 Now Available for Download on Windows, Linux, and macOS
TicWatch Smartwatches to Get Apple Watch-Like Fall Detection

Future update to bring more fitness features

TicWatch Smartwatches to Get Apple Watch-Like Fall Detection
Microsoft Office Vulnerability Exposes User Data, Including Passwords

Flaw fixed by Microsoft with January 2019 patch

Microsoft Office Vulnerability Exposes User Data, Including Passwords
First Official Samsung Galaxy S10 Teaser Released

“Get ready for the new Samsung Galaxy," it says

First Official Samsung Galaxy S10 Teaser Released
Apple Cuts 2018 iPhone Prices in Rare Move Forced by Slow Sales

Chinese vendors provided with discounts on new iPhones

Apple Cuts 2018 iPhone Prices in Rare Move Forced by Slow Sales
Microsoft Confirms More Issues in Windows Update KB4480970

Activation problems also acknowledged by the company

Microsoft Confirms More Issues in Windows Update KB4480970
Antivirus App Freezes Windows 7 After Latest Update

Malwarebytes bug acknowledged by the security vendor

Antivirus App Freezes Windows 7 After Latest Update