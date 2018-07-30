> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Linux Kernel 4.18 Slated for Release on August 5 as Linus Torvalds Outs Last RC

Linux 4.18-rc7 is now available for public testing

Jul 30, 2018 10:30 GMT  ·  By  · 
Share: 

Linus Torvalds announced over the weekend the seventh and last Release Candidate (RC) milestone in the development cycle of the forthcoming Linux 4.18 kernel, and teased us with the final release for next week.

Linux kernel 4.18 RC7 is now available for public testing, and Linus Torvalds reports that there's nothing out of the ordinary in this build except for some minor bug fixes, signaling that this is the last Release Candidate in the upcoming Linux kernel series, which could debut at the end of this week, on August 5, 2018.

"Nothing particularly odd happened this last week - we got the usual random set of various minor fixes all over. About two-thirds of it is drivers - networking, staging and USB stands out, but there's a little bit of stuff all over (CLK, block, GPU, NVMe)," said Linus Torvalds. "So unless something odd happens, this should be the last RC for 4.18."

Highlights of Linux kernel 4.18

The Linux 4.18 kernel promises several new features and improvements that might interest some of you out there. Among some of its highlights, we can mention Spectre Variant 1 and 2 mitigations for the 32-bit ARM architecture, as well as a just-in-time compiler for eBPF programs on the 32-bit (x86) architecture.

Linux 4.18 also includes Spectre Variant 4 mitigations for ARM64 (AArch64) and ARMv8 architectures, improved discard support for the F2FS file system, better support for USB Type-C and USB 3.2 connections, official support for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 ARM chip, and initial support for the upcoming Radeon Vega 20 GPUs.

As expected, there are also numerous other improvements and new drivers for better hardware support and additional performance in the Linux 4.18 kernel. The final release should be out on Sunday, August 5, 2018, but it would take a couple of weeks until it lands in the software repositories of popular GNU/Linux distributions.

Until then, you can download the Linux kernel 4.18 Release Candidate 7 right now from kernel.org or via our web portal if you want to take it for a test drive. However, please keep in mind not to replace your stable kernel with it, nor install it on a production environment.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

GNOME 3.30 Will Bring a Better Flatpak Experience to the Nautilus File Manager

Nautilus will receive numerous new features and improvements

GNOME 3.30 Will Bring a Better Flatpak Experience to the Nautilus File Manager
Future Lubuntu Releases Won't Focus on Old PCs, Will Offer a Modular Linux OS - Exclusive

Lubuntu is becoming a functional and modern distribution

Future Lubuntu Releases Won't Focus on Old PCs, Will Offer a Modular Linux OS - Exclusive
openSUSE Tumbleweed Users Get Latest KDE Goodies, LibreOffice 6.1 Office Suite

X.Org Server 1.20.0 and PulseAudio 12.2 are also included

openSUSE Tumbleweed Users Get Latest KDE Goodies, LibreOffice 6.1 Office Suite
SparkyLinux 5.5 Rolling Brings Latest Updates from Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster"

The images are powered by Linux kernel 4.17.8

SparkyLinux 5.5 Rolling Brings Latest Updates from Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster"

Fresh Reviews

Gray Dawn Review (PC)

A game that brings new meanings to religious iconography

Gray Dawn Review (PC)
Vampyr Review (PS4)

A missed opportunity and a disappointment for vampire fans

Vampyr Review (PS4)
Motorola Moto G6 Play Review - Sweet Mediocrity

Motorola's budget model is back with a mixed package

Motorola Moto G6 Play Review - Sweet Mediocrity
Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard Review - Difficult to Find a Worse Game

It's a blatant and poor copy of Overlord

Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard Review - Difficult to Find a Worse Game

Latest News

Microsoft Brings Windows Hello to the Web for Passwordless Browsing

Web Authentication now available in Microsoft Web browser

Microsoft Brings Windows Hello to the Web for Passwordless Browsing
Microsoft Begins Windows 10 Update Offensive Aimed at Older Versions

Update prompts now displayed in the Microsoft Store

Microsoft Begins Windows 10 Update Offensive Aimed at Older Versions
Amazon Rolls Out Firmware 5.9.7 for Several Kindle Tablets - Update Now

The update improves performance and adds other enhancements

Amazon Rolls Out Firmware 5.9.7 for Several Kindle Tablets - Update Now
Apple Seeds iOS 12, macOS Mojave 10.14, watchOS 5 & tvOS 12 Beta 5 to Developers

Registered app developers can now install the new beta

Apple Seeds iOS 12, macOS Mojave 10.14, watchOS 5 & tvOS 12 Beta 5 to Developers
OnePlus Says Android P Is Coming to OnePlus 3/3T, OnePlus 5/5T, and OnePlus 6

The software update will be available in the coming months

OnePlus Says Android P Is Coming to OnePlus 3/3T, OnePlus 5/5T, and OnePlus 6
IPFire Hardened Linux Firewall Distribution Gets Major Update, Here's What's New

IPFire 2.21 Core Update 122 is now available to download

IPFire Hardened Linux Firewall Distribution Gets Major Update, Here's What's New
If These Are the 2018 Flagships, It’s Bye-Bye Apple, Hello Samsung for Me

Samsung appears to be the only company hungry for change

If These Are the 2018 Flagships, It’s Bye-Bye Apple, Hello Samsung for Me
Linux Kernel 4.18 Slated for Release on August 5 as Linus Torvalds Outs Last RC

Linux 4.18-rc7 is now available for public testing

Linux Kernel 4.18 Slated for Release on August 5 as Linus Torvalds Outs Last RC
Samsung Sued After Galaxy Note 4 Exploded and Disfigured 5-Year-Old Girl

Phone explosion leaves girl impaired for life

Samsung Sued After Galaxy Note 4 Exploded and Disfigured 5-Year-Old Girl
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Prices Leaked, Top Model More Expensive than the iPhone X

Leaked promo offers glimpse into Note 9 pricing

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Prices Leaked, Top Model More Expensive than the iPhone X