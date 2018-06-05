> > >
Linux Kernel 4.17 Now Available for Linux Lite Users, Here's How to Install It

Designed to work with Linux Lite 4.x, 3.x, and 2.x series

Jun 5, 2018 17:37 GMT  ·  By  · 
Once again, Linux Lite users are among the first to enjoy the most advanced Linux kernel series available to date, in this case, Linux kernel 4.17.

Linux kernel 4.17 was released over the weekend by Linus Torvalds after a standard development cycle consisting of seven RC (Release Candidate) snapshots. It introduces dozens of updated and new drivers for state-of-the-art hardware support, as well as other performance optimizations and cleanups.

Highlights of the Linux 4.17 kernel series include support for Intel's Cannon Lake processor architecture, support for AMD's upcoming AMD Radeon Vega 12 GPUs, support for Intel's High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection (HDCP) digital copy protection, and support for the Andes NDS32 hardware architecture.

Here's how to install Linux kernel 4.17 on Linux Lite

If you're using the Linux Lite operating system on your personal computer and you need support for some specific hardware, you can now install the Linux 4.17 kernel on the latest Linux Lite 4.0 release, as well as on the older Linux Lite 3.x and Linux Lite 2.x series, by following the instructions provided below by lead developer and project manager Jerry Bezencon.

The easiest way to install the Linux 4.17 kernel on Linux Lite is to go to the Applications Menu -> System -> Lite Tweaks and select Kernel Installer to install the new kernel version. The second method involves you opening a terminal emulator and copy/pasting the command listed at the end of the article. Once the new kernel version was successfully installed, reboot your computer.

"If you use proprietary drivers, this kernel may break functionality with those drivers. If you have proprietary drivers installed and you still decide to go ahead with this kernel install, you should be competent in repairing your drivers. If you aren't, DO NOT install this kernel," said Jerry Bezencon. "Only install this kernel if you need it or if you are adept at getting out of trouble from a TTY."

sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get install linux-headers-linuxlite-4.17.0 linux-image-linuxlite-4.17.0 -y
