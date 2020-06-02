Linux Keeps Growing and Growing and Growing

Linux keeps growing, according to new market share data, and if the same trend is continued in the next few months, it’s likely to overtake Apple’s macOS and become the second most-used desktop platform worldwide.

While Windows continues to be the preferred choice for the majority of users, its market share keeps declining, and Linux appears to be the one benefitting from this substantial change in usage trends.

More specifically, Windows was running on 86.69 percent of the world’s desktop computers last month, while macOS was the runner-up with 9.68 percent. Linux, however, secured the third place with 3.17 percent.

While at first glance the market share of Linux doesn’t seem much, it shows a continued increase in the last few months which, corroborated with the decline of Windows, reduces the gap between the two desktop operating systems.

In April, for example, Linux was running on 2.87 percent of the world’s computers, while Windows was the leading choice with 86.92 percent. macOS account for 9.75 percent of the total share.

Linux vs. macOS and Windows

Needless to say, Linux still has a long way to go before it can overtake macOS and then go after Windows, and the whole thing would take time, there’s no doubt about it. But the more people try out Linux and make the switch, the faster the growing pace of the platform overall, so expect accelerated growth towards the end of the year.

The world of Linux is undoubtedly evolving, and pretty much everyone running Windows right now can find a distro that fits their needs. But in addition to home users, organizations worldwide also discover the benefits of a transition to Linux, especially as they can cut licensing costs and get more control over the software they run on their devices.

Whether or not this trend would continue is something that remains to be seen, but for now, it’s pretty clear that Linux is finally getting the love it’s been waiting for since forever.