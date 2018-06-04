> > >
Linux 3.2 & 4.1 Reach End of Life, Users Urged to Upgrade to Newer LTS Branches

Linux 3.2.102 is likely the last maintenance update

Jun 4, 2018 12:05 GMT 
Linux kernel maintainer Ben Hutchings announced over the weekend the release of what it would appear to be the last maintenance update for the long-term supported Linux 3.2 kernel series.

Packed with a total of 151 changed files, with 1139 insertions and 583 deletions, the Linux 3.2.102 kernel has been released at the beginning of June 2018 as the last scheduled maintenance update of the Linux 3.2 series, which means that if you're still using this kernel, you should upgrade to a newer LTS branch soon.

"I'm announcing the release of the 3.2.102 kernel. All users of the 3.2 kernel series should upgrade. However, this is likely to be the final stable update for 3.2. Users should plan to switch to a newer longterm stable branch such as 4.14, 4.9 or 4.4 in the near future," said Ben Hutchings in a mailing list announcement.

There are numerous improvements implemented in the Linux 3.2.102 kernel release, and you can check them out by studying the appended shortlog to the developer's announcement, as well as by accessing the updated 3.2.y git tree at https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git.

Upgrading to Linux 4.14, 4.9, 4.4 or 3.16 is highly recommended

At the moment, there are four long-term supported (LTS) kernel branches available from kernel.org, namely Linux 4.14, 4.9, 4.4, and 3.16. So if you're still running the Linux 3.2 kernel on your GNU/Linux distribution, you should consider upgrading to one of these LTS kernel branches as soon as possible.

Any of these kernel branches offer even more advanced features than the now deprecated Linux 3.2 series, so it is highly recommended that you upgrade immediately. However, if upgrading isn't possible for you yet, you should at least update to the Linux 3.2.102 kernel, which you can download right now from here.

While no official announcement was published at the moment of writing, it would appear that the long-term supported Linux 4.1 kernel series also reached end of life with the release of the Linux kernel 4.1.52 maintenance update at the end of May 2018. As such, all Linux 4.1 users should upgrade to a newer LTS branch immediately.

