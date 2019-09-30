> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Linus Torvalds Kicks Off Development of Linux Kernel 5.4, First RC Is Out Now

Linux 5.4-rc1 is now available for public testing

Sep 30, 2019 18:44 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Linux kernel 5.4 RC1 released
   Linux kernel 5.4 RC1 released

Linus Torvalds has officially kicked off today the development cycle of the next major Linux kernel series, Linux 5.4, by releasing the first RC (Release Candidate) milestone to public testers.

It's been two weeks since the release of the Linux 5.3 kernel series, and the merge window for Linux kernel 5.4 is now officially closed, which means that the development cycle can start and weekly RC (Release Candidate) builds will be released to allow the community to test it and send feedback.

The first Linux kernel 5.4 Release Candidate build is now available to download from kernel.org or through our free Linux software portal if you want to take it for test drive, but please be aware that this is an early development release that should not be installed on production machines.

As for the new features that will be implemented in the Linux 5.4 kernel series, we can mention the controversial lockdown functionality, AMD DRM improvements, the usual updated drivers, mostly for GPU, networking, sound, staging, as well as documentation and filesystems changes.

”Nothing major stands out, the most notable may be the long-pending lockdown patches that weren't all that big, but that now finally aren't tied to just EFI secure boot, so you can test them out other ways too,” said Linus Torvalds in a mailing list announcement.

Linux kernel 5.4 expected to be released in mid-November

The final release of the Linux 5.4 kernel series is expected to be released sometime in November, either on the 17th if Linus Torvalds will publish only seven RC (Release Candidate) builds,  or on the 24th if the development process takes longer and there's need for an eighth Release Candidate.

Either way, users will be able to upgrade their computers to the Linux kernel 5.4 most probably in early December when the first point release hits the streets and marks the series as ready for mass deployments. Until then, go out and test the latest Release Candidate and report any issue you may encounter with your hardware.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Raspberry Pi OS Raspbian Improves Raspberry Pi 4 Support, Adds Many Improvements

Raspbian 2019-09-26 images now available to download

Raspberry Pi OS Raspbian Improves Raspberry Pi 4 Support, Adds Many Improvements
Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine) Beta Is Now Available to Download for All Flavors

Includes Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Xubuntu, Ubuntu MATE, and more

Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine) Beta Is Now Available to Download for All Flavors
Watch: The First Privacy and Security-Focused Librem 5 Linux Phone in Action

Purism shares video of Librem 5 phone in action

Watch: The First Privacy and Security-Focused Librem 5 Linux Phone in Action
LibreOffice 6.3.2 Open-Source Office Suite Released with 49 Bug Fixes

It's available for GNU/Linux, Windows, and macOS

LibreOffice 6.3.2 Open-Source Office Suite Released with 49 Bug Fixes
Debian Releases New Linux Kernel Security Update for Debian 10 and Debian 9

The security update fixes five vulnerabilities

Debian Releases New Linux Kernel Security Update for Debian 10 and Debian 9

Fresh Reviews

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Review (PS4)

The most complete and balanced episode in the series

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Review (PS4)
Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Review (PS4)

Better find another alley, this one is completely ruined

Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Review (PS4)
Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)

An action RPG that plays like a twin-stick shooter

Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)
Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review

Finely crafted, but too bulky and inaccurate at times

Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

The Star Wars game we've been waiting for

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

Latest News

Windows 10 Feature Goes Missing in Latest Preview Build

Hopefully, this is just an experiment in the Insider program

Windows 10 Feature Goes Missing in Latest Preview Build
Reading Lamp Tackles Dyslexia with Pulsating Light

Lexilight lamp announced this week at CES 2020

Reading Lamp Tackles Dyslexia with Pulsating Light
Samsung Launches Privacy App for Smart TVs to Address Spying Concerns

Privacy Choices coming to Samsung Smart TVs

Samsung Launches Privacy App for Smart TVs to Address Spying Concerns
Police Says Suspected Terrorist Escaped After WhatsApp Warned Them

Law enforcement was tracking the mobile phone of a suspected Islamic State member planning a terror attack

Police Says Suspected Terrorist Escaped After WhatsApp Warned Them
Wi-Fi 6 Expands to 6 GHz with Wi-Fi 6E

Wi-Fi 6E currently awaiting regulatory approval

Wi-Fi 6 Expands to 6 GHz with Wi-Fi 6E
NVIDIA Announces G-SYNC Displays with 360Hz Refresh Rate

ASUS is the first company to launch a 360Hz display

NVIDIA Announces G-SYNC Displays with 360Hz Refresh Rate
Of Course iPhone Users Spent More Money on Apps This Christmas

Data shows games continue to dominate mobile spending

Of Course iPhone Users Spent More Money on Apps This Christmas
Android Is the Internet Explorer of Phones, iPhone Users Say in Ad Debate

Full-screen ads keeping iPhone users away from Android

Android Is the Internet Explorer of Phones, iPhone Users Say in Ad Debate
Hackers Deface US Government Website, Post Image of Donald Trump Hit in the Face

Hacking group claiming to act on behalf of Iran

Hackers Deface US Government Website, Post Image of Donald Trump Hit in the Face