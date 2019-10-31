> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Linspire 8.5 Linux Operating System Released, Based on Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS

Ships with Linux kernel 5.0 and updated components

Oct 31, 2019 16:52 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Linspire 8.5 released
   Linspire 8.5 released

PC/OpenSystems announced today the release of the Linspire 8.5 Linux operating system, the commercial variant of the free and open-source Freespire Linux OS.

Linspire 8.5 "Swordfish 2" is a major release compared to the previous versions, bringing numerous updated components and various new features for a full-fledged Linux desktop experience. Just like its little brother Freespire 5.0, Linspire 8.5 is based on Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS (Bionic Beaver) and uses the Linux 5.0 kernel.

Similar to Freespire 5.0, the goal for Linspire 8.5 was to address the bloatware complaints from the community and make the distribution slimmer by including only the "best of breed" applications. Of course, this means that, if users want to replace the default apps or install more, they can use the software center utility.

"Linspire 8.5 was designed with an intuitive user interface, making it extremely easy to use; easy enough for any Window or macOS convert to make the switch to desktop Linux seamlessly. Aside from the GUI, there has been a lot of work done under the hood to make the system more stable and secure than previous releases," said Roberto J. Dohnert.

What's new in Linspire 8.5

Included in the Linspire 8.5 operating system are the KDE 5.12.9 LTS desktop environment, Ice 6.0.4 browser installer, Google Chrome 77 web browser, Powershell 6.2.3, as well as VLC Media Player, KolourPaint, Amarok, DreamChess, Boot Repair, Kamerka, Kpatience, Firewall configurator, and OnlyOffice Desktop Editors.

Linspire 8.5 also ships with multimedia codecs, including some proprietary ones, to offer users an out-of-the-box multimedia experience that supports most audio and video formats out there. Unlike Freespire, which is free to download and install, Linspire 8.5 can only be purchased for $39.99 USD from the official website.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Linux Mint 19.3 Codename Revealed as "Tricia," Will Arrive Just Before Christmas

It will be based on Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS and Linux kernel 5.0

Linux Mint 19.3 Codename Revealed as "Tricia," Will Arrive Just Before Christmas
LibreOffice 6.3.3 Office Suite Released with over 80 Bug Fixes, Download Now

Now available for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows

LibreOffice 6.3.3 Office Suite Released with over 80 Bug Fixes, Download Now
openSUSE Leap 15.0 to Reach End of Life on November 30th, 2019, Upgrade Now

Users are encouraged to update to openSUSE Leap 15.1

openSUSE Leap 15.0 to Reach End of Life on November 30th, 2019, Upgrade Now
KDE Plasma 5.17.2 Desktop Environment Brings More Than 25 Bug Fixes, Update Now

It's coming soon to a GNU/Linux distribution near you

KDE Plasma 5.17.2 Desktop Environment Brings More Than 25 Bug Fixes, Update Now
Fedora 31 Officially Released with GNOME 3.34 & Linux 5.3, Drops 32-Bit Support

Now available to download for all supported flavors

Fedora 31 Officially Released with GNOME 3.34 & Linux 5.3, Drops 32-Bit Support

Fresh Reviews

John Wick Hex Review (PC)

A fun bite-sized adventure that's absolutely worth your time

John Wick Hex Review (PC)
The Outer Worlds Review (PC)

A love letter to Fallout fans, but not without flaws

The Outer Worlds Review (PC)
Nintendo Switch Lite Review

The perfect console for on-the-go gamers

Nintendo Switch Lite Review
John Wick Hex Review (PC)

A fun bite-sized adventure that's absolutely worth your time

John Wick Hex Review (PC)
The Outer Worlds Review (PC)

A love letter to Fallout fans, but not without flaws

The Outer Worlds Review (PC)

Latest News

Hearthstone Players Getting Descent of Dragons Expansion, New Battlegrounds Mode

A new solo adventure will be coming in January

Hearthstone Players Getting Descent of Dragons Expansion, New Battlegrounds Mode
Overwatch 2 Revealed: Story Campaign, New Heroes, and New Visual Style

The upcoming game has a strong focus on PvE content

Overwatch 2 Revealed: Story Campaign, New Heroes, and New Visual Style
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Takes Players to the Realm Between Realms

The new expansion adds five new zones, new enemies

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Takes Players to the Realm Between Realms
KaOS Linux Gets October Release with KDE Plasma 5.17 Desktop, Linux Kernel 5.3

The KaOS 2019.10 ISO is now available for download

KaOS Linux Gets October Release with KDE Plasma 5.17 Desktop, Linux Kernel 5.3
Blizzard Announces Diablo IV, a Darker Take on the Successful Franchise

Three classes available at launch, PvP, and a new villain

Blizzard Announces Diablo IV, a Darker Take on the Successful Franchise
John Wick Hex Review (PC)

A fun bite-sized adventure that's absolutely worth your time

John Wick Hex Review (PC)
Dell's Latest XPS 13 Ubuntu Laptop Is Now Available in 18 New Configurations

Users can choose from a wide range of CPUs and storage

Dell's Latest XPS 13 Ubuntu Laptop Is Now Available in 18 New Configurations
Google Buys (and Probably Kills) Fitbit for $2.1 Billion

Google officially confirms Fitbit takeover plan

Google Buys (and Probably Kills) Fitbit for $2.1 Billion
How to Import Mozilla Firefox Browsing Data in Chromium Microsoft Edge

Latest Canary update also adds support for Firefox history

How to Import Mozilla Firefox Browsing Data in Chromium Microsoft Edge