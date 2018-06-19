You Can Now Install LineageOS 15.1 on Samsung Galaxy S5 Plus and OnePlus One

The latest LineageOS 15.1 Android-based mobile operating system can now be installed on three new smartphones including Samsung Galaxy S5 Plus, OnePlus One, and Oppo Find 7.

Released in February 2018, LineageOS 15.1 is based on Google's Android 8.1 Oreo mobile operating system and introduces numerous new features and improvements, among which we can mention improved button and gesture customizations, custom charging sounds, enhanced navigation bar, updated Privacy Guard and Live Display features, and much more.

LineageOS 15.1 can be defined as a highly-customized version of the stock Android mobile operating system. They both use the Linux kernel at their core, so you can't get a more stable and reliable OS for your mobile devices, and you can now even install it on more of them, including the Samsung Galaxy S5 Plus, OnePlus One, and Oppo Find 7, according to XDA-Developers.

How to install LineageOS 15.1

If you want to install LineageOS 15.1 on your Samsung Galaxy S5 Plus, OnePlus One or Oppo Find 7 smartphones, you'll have first to unlock your bootloader and install a custom bootloader like TWRP (Team Win Recovery Project), which could void the warranty of your device. If that's not the case, visit the LineageOS website to get started with the mobile OS.

Once you've unlocked the bootloader of your smartphone and installed the third-party bootloader, you'll have to download LineageOS 15.1 for the OnePlus One, Samsung Galaxy S5 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S5 LTE-A, as well as Oppo Find 7 from the official website, where you can also find detailed installations instructions, though you just need to follow the on-screen instructions.

LineageOS is getting better with each new release and it's currently very popular among Android users who don't want to use the stock Android version installed on their mobile devices by the respective vendor. Therefore, we expect LineageOS to be available on more new and old devices soon, so stay tuned for more information in the coming weeks.