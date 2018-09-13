Life is Strange: Before the Storm Is Out Now for Linux and macOS

UK-based video games publisher Feral Interactive announced today the availability of the Life is Strange: Before the Storm adventure video game for the Linux and macOS platforms.

Developed by Deck Nine and published by Square Enix, Life is Strange: Before the Storm was launched on August 31, 2017, as the second installment in the BAFTA award-winning franchise. The all-new three-part standalone story features new and beautiful artwork set three years before the events of the first Life is Strange game.

The game follows the adventures of Chloe Price, which is the main character in Life is Strange: Before the Storm, a rebel who forms an unlikely friendship with Rachel Amber. The Life is Strange: Before the Storm episodic graphic adventure video game is now finally playable on Linux and macOS platforms, thanks to Feral Interactive, via Steam.

"You play as Chloe Price, a rebellious sixteen-year-old who forms an unlikely friendship with Rachel Amber, a popular student destined for success. Buy the Deluxe Edition from the Feral Store to get all the episodes including the bonus episode, “Farewell”," said Feral Interactive in today's announcement.

The official Linux and macOS system requirements

On Linux, Life is Strange: Before the Storm requires a computer running the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system or equivalent, with at least a 2.9GHz Intel Core i3-4130T processor and 4GB RAM, as well as an Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 or AMD Radeon R9 270 graphics card with a 2GB RAM or better.

However, Feral Interactive recommends Linux gamers to play Life is Strange: Before the Storm on a machine powered by a 3.2GHz Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB RAM, and either a Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 470 graphics card with 4G RAM for the best performance.

On macOS, Life is Strange: Before the Storm requires a Mac computer running the latest macOS 10.13.6 High Sierra operating system, and at least a 2.0GHz Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB RAM, as well as either an Intel Iris 5100, Nvidia GeForce 650M with 1GB RAM, or AMD Radeon M290 with 2GB RAM graphics card or better.

Supported Macs include MacBook Pro 13 2013 or later, MacBook Pro 15 Mid 2012 or later (only models with 1GB GPU and excluding Mid 2015 models with an AMD 370X GPU), iMac 21.5 Late 2013 or later, iMac 27 Late 2013 or later, iMac Pro 27 Late 2017 or later, Mac Pro Late 2013 or later, as well as Mac Mini Late 2014 or later.

The iMac 27 Late 2012 models with Nvidia GeForce 675 or Nvidia GeForce 680 GPUs are supported as well, and the game is playable on MacBook Early 2015 or later, MacBook Air Mid 2012 or later, MacBook Pro 13 Mid 2012 or later, iMac 21.5 Early 2013 or later, and Mac Mini Late 2012 or later computer with poorer performance and graphics.