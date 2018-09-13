> >
Softpedia Homepage   

Life is Strange: Before the Storm Is Out Now for Linux and macOS

The game was ported by Feral Interactive

Sep 13, 2018 14:41 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             

UK-based video games publisher Feral Interactive announced today the availability of the Life is Strange: Before the Storm adventure video game for the Linux and macOS platforms.

Developed by Deck Nine and published by Square Enix, Life is Strange: Before the Storm was launched on August 31, 2017, as the second installment in the BAFTA award-winning franchise. The all-new three-part standalone story features new and beautiful artwork set three years before the events of the first Life is Strange game.

The game follows the adventures of Chloe Price, which is the main character in Life is Strange: Before the Storm, a rebel who forms an unlikely friendship with Rachel Amber. The Life is Strange: Before the Storm episodic graphic adventure video game is now finally playable on Linux and macOS platforms, thanks to Feral Interactive, via Steam.

"You play as Chloe Price, a rebellious sixteen-year-old who forms an unlikely friendship with Rachel Amber, a popular student destined for success. Buy the Deluxe Edition from the Feral Store to get all the episodes including the bonus episode, “Farewell”," said Feral Interactive in today's announcement.

The official Linux and macOS system requirements

On Linux, Life is Strange: Before the Storm requires a computer running the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system or equivalent, with at least a 2.9GHz Intel Core i3-4130T processor and 4GB RAM, as well as an Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 or AMD Radeon R9 270 graphics card with a 2GB RAM or better.

However, Feral Interactive recommends Linux gamers to play Life is Strange: Before the Storm on a machine powered by a 3.2GHz Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB RAM, and either a Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 470 graphics card with 4G RAM for the best performance.

On macOS, Life is Strange: Before the Storm requires a Mac computer running the latest macOS 10.13.6 High Sierra operating system, and at least a 2.0GHz Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB RAM, as well as either an Intel Iris 5100, Nvidia GeForce 650M with 1GB RAM, or AMD Radeon M290 with 2GB RAM graphics card or better.

Supported Macs include MacBook Pro 13 2013 or later, MacBook Pro 15 Mid 2012 or later (only models with 1GB GPU and excluding Mid 2015 models with an AMD 370X GPU), iMac 21.5 Late 2013 or later, iMac 27 Late 2013 or later, iMac Pro 27 Late 2017 or later, Mac Pro Late 2013 or later, as well as Mac Mini Late 2014 or later.

The iMac 27 Late 2012 models with Nvidia GeForce 675 or Nvidia GeForce 680 GPUs are supported as well, and the game is playable on MacBook Early 2015 or later, MacBook Air Mid 2012 or later, MacBook Pro 13 Mid 2012 or later, iMac 21.5 Early 2013 or later, and Mac Mini Late 2012 or later computer with poorer performance and graphics.

Play Video
  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Canonical Outs New Linux Kernel Live Patch for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and 16.04 LTS

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS users also receiving the kernel live patch

Canonical Outs New Linux Kernel Live Patch for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and 16.04 LTS
Canonical Releases Linux Kernel Security Patch for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, Update Now

Ubuntu 16.04.5 LTS HWE users are also receiving the update

Canonical Releases Linux Kernel Security Patch for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, Update Now
First Arch Linux ISO Snapshot Powered by Linux Kernel 4.18 Is Here

Arch Linux 2018.09.01 is now available for download

First Arch Linux ISO Snapshot Powered by Linux Kernel 4.18 Is Here
Linux Mint 19.1 "Tessa" Announced, Will Arrive in November or December 2018

The release will be supported until 2023

Linux Mint 19.1 "Tessa" Announced, Will Arrive in November or December 2018
Mozilla Firefox 62 "Quantum" Is Now Available for All Supported Ubuntu Releases

Available on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, 16.04 LTS, and 14.04 LTS

Mozilla Firefox 62 "Quantum" Is Now Available for All Supported Ubuntu Releases

Fresh Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review - Agent 007 [UPDATED]

Larger battery, more storage, improved cameras

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review - Agent 007 [UPDATED]
Sword Legacy: Omen Review (PC)

A darker and clumsier take on some of King Arthur's myths

Sword Legacy: Omen Review (PC)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Review - Happy Medium

Samsung’s latest iPad killer is finally here

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Review - Happy Medium
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review - Agent 007 [UPDATED]

Larger battery, more storage, improved cameras

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review - Agent 007 [UPDATED]
Sword Legacy: Omen Review (PC)

A darker and clumsier take on some of King Arthur's myths

Sword Legacy: Omen Review (PC)

Latest News

Microsoft Pulls Notification Warning Against Google Chrome Installation

This was only an experiment, the company claims

Microsoft Pulls Notification Warning Against Google Chrome Installation
iPhone XR Too Cheap, Could Affect Apple Earnings, Analyst Says

Apple’s iPhone XR will start at $749 in the United States

iPhone XR Too Cheap, Could Affect Apple Earnings, Analyst Says
Microsoft Announces Antivirus Feature for Microsoft Office

Blocking malicious macros has finally become a priority

Microsoft Announces Antivirus Feature for Microsoft Office
This Is Unexpected: iPhone XS, XS Max Not Sold Out After 30 Minutes

September 21 remains the shipping date for everyone

This Is Unexpected: iPhone XS, XS Max Not Sold Out After 30 Minutes
iPhone XS Actually Slower than iPhone 8 Plus in Multi-Core Performance Test

Ouch… you probably didn’t see this coming

iPhone XS Actually Slower than iPhone 8 Plus in Multi-Core Performance Test
iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, Apple Watch Series 4 Now Available for Pre-Order

Shipments begin the next Friday on September 21

iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, Apple Watch Series 4 Now Available for Pre-Order
Top Samsung Galaxy S10 to Feature Five Cameras

Three models to launch as part of Galaxy S10 lineup

Top Samsung Galaxy S10 to Feature Five Cameras
Microsoft Re-Releases KB4100347 for Windows 10 Version 1803

Together with a series of other Intel microcode updates

Microsoft Re-Releases KB4100347 for Windows 10 Version 1803
Apple Online Store Down Ahead of iPhone XS Pre-Order Kickoff

Pre-orders are projected to begin in just a few hours

Apple Online Store Down Ahead of iPhone XS Pre-Order Kickoff