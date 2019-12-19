Life is Strange 2 Is Out Now for Linux and macOS, Ported by Feral Interactive

UK-based video games publisher Feral Interactive announced today the availability of the Life is Strange 2 episodic graphic adventure video game for the Linux and macOS platforms.

Developed by Dontnod Entertainment and published by Square Enix, Life Is Strange 2 is a single-player, episodic graphic adventure video game that continues the award-winning narrative series with a new location and cast of characters. The game is powered by Unreal Engine 4 and it's now playable on Linux and macOS systems.

Life Is Strange 2 is the second main instalment in the Life Is Strange series, which was released over a year ago on September 2018 only for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms. Feral Interactive has been working since then to port it to Linux and macOS, just like they ported Life Is Strange and Life Is Strange: Before the Storm.

"The award-winning Life is Strange series continues today on macOS and Linux with a stunning, five-part story of wonder, danger, power, and brotherhood," said Feral Interactive. "Buy Life is Strange 2 on the Feral Store or Steam to get all five episodes in one purchase, and take your first step into the challenging, eye-opening world of Sean and Daniel Diaz."

System requirements

To play Life is Strange 2 on Linux, you will need a computer with Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver), 4GB RAM, 42GB free disk space, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 680 with 2GB RAM or better graphics card. However, for best performance, Feral Interactive recommends 8GB RAM and either Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 470 with 4GB RAM graphics card or better.

Linux users should also keep in mind that fact that the game requires Vulkan to be installed on their distributions, as well as the proprietary Nvidia 430.14 graphics driver or later for Nvidia GPUs, and the Mesa 19.1.2 or later graphics stack for AMD Radeon GPUs. Intel graphics cards are not supported on Linux systems.

On the other hand, Mac players need a supported Mac computer with at least a 2.0 GHz processor, 4GB RAM, 43GB free disk space, 1.5GB RAM graphics card, and macOS Catalina 10.15 or later installed. Supported Macs include MacBook Pro 2016 or later, 15" MacBook Pro Late 2013 or later, 13" MacBook Air 2018 or later, Mac mini 2018 or later, 21.5" iMac 2017 or later, 27" iMac 2014 or later, 27" iMac Pro Late 2017 or later, as well as Mac Pro Late 2013 or later.