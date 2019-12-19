> >
Softpedia Homepage   

Life is Strange 2 Is Out Now for Linux and macOS, Ported by Feral Interactive

The video game comes bundled with all five episodes

Dec 19, 2019 11:40 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Life is Strange 2 is out now for Linux and macOS
   Life is Strange 2 is out now for Linux and macOS

UK-based video games publisher Feral Interactive announced today the availability of the Life is Strange 2 episodic graphic adventure video game for the Linux and macOS platforms.

Developed by Dontnod Entertainment and published by Square Enix, Life Is Strange 2 is a single-player, episodic graphic adventure video game that continues the award-winning narrative series with a new location and cast of characters. The game is powered by Unreal Engine 4 and it's now playable on Linux and macOS systems.

Life Is Strange 2 is the second main instalment in the Life Is Strange series, which was released over a year ago on September 2018 only for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms. Feral Interactive has been working since then to port it to Linux and macOS, just like they ported Life Is Strange and Life Is Strange: Before the Storm.

"The award-winning Life is Strange series continues today on macOS and Linux with a stunning, five-part story of wonder, danger, power, and brotherhood," said Feral Interactive. "Buy Life is Strange 2 on the Feral Store or Steam to get all five episodes in one purchase, and take your first step into the challenging, eye-opening world of Sean and Daniel Diaz."

System requirements

To play Life is Strange 2 on Linux, you will need a computer with Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver), 4GB RAM, 42GB free disk space, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 680 with 2GB RAM or better    graphics card. However, for best performance, Feral Interactive recommends 8GB RAM and either Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 470 with 4GB RAM graphics card or better.

Linux users should also keep in mind that fact that the game requires Vulkan to be installed on their distributions, as well as the proprietary Nvidia 430.14 graphics driver or later for Nvidia GPUs, and the Mesa 19.1.2 or later graphics stack for AMD Radeon GPUs. Intel graphics cards are not supported on Linux systems.

On the other hand, Mac players need a supported Mac computer with at least a 2.0 GHz processor, 4GB RAM,     43GB  free disk space, 1.5GB RAM graphics card, and macOS Catalina 10.15 or later installed. Supported Macs include MacBook Pro 2016 or later, 15" MacBook Pro Late 2013 or later, 13" MacBook Air 2018 or later, Mac mini 2018 or later, 21.5" iMac 2017 or later, 27" iMac 2014 or later, 27" iMac Pro Late 2017 or later, as well as Mac Pro Late 2013 or later.

Play Video
  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

MintBox3 Linux PC Arrives with Linux Mint 19.3 "Tricia" Cinnamon Pre-Installed

Features Intel Core i9 CPU and Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti GPU

MintBox3 Linux PC Arrives with Linux Mint 19.3 "Tricia" Cinnamon Pre-Installed
Peppermint 10 Linux OS Gets Respined, It's Now Based on Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS

Live images are now available for 32-bit and 64-bit systems

Peppermint 10 Linux OS Gets Respined, It's Now Based on Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS
Linux Mint 19.2 Users Can Now Upgrade to Linux Mint 19.3 "Tricia," Here's How

A step-by-step tutorial with easy to read instructions

Linux Mint 19.2 Users Can Now Upgrade to Linux Mint 19.3 "Tricia," Here's How
Purism Unveils Librem Server, Its First Enterprise Server Hardware Offering

Takes advantage of tamper detection and Intel ME disablement

Purism Unveils Librem Server, Its First Enterprise Server Hardware Offering
Linux Mint 19.3 "Tricia" Now Available to Download, Based on Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS

Available as Cinnamon, Xfce, and MATE falvors

Linux Mint 19.3 "Tricia" Now Available to Download, Based on Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS

Fresh Reviews

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Review (PS4)

The most complete and balanced episode in the series

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Review (PS4)
Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Review (PS4)

Better find another alley, this one is completely ruined

Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Review (PS4)
Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)

An action RPG that plays like a twin-stick shooter

Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)
Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review

Finely crafted, but too bulky and inaccurate at times

Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

The Star Wars game we've been waiting for

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

Latest News

Monkey King: Hero Is Back – Mind Palace DLC Adds New Missions, Different Traps

Also, two free DLCs add new hard and easy modes

Monkey King: Hero Is Back – Mind Palace DLC Adds New Missions, Different Traps
Roguelike Party Game Conan Chop Chop Coming to All Platforms in February

The game was previously delayed to add online multiplayer

Roguelike Party Game Conan Chop Chop Coming to All Platforms in February
Google Pay Now Supports Tens More Banks

Albeit country availability continues to be rather limited

Google Pay Now Supports Tens More Banks
Alaska Flights Canceled After Hackers Take Down Aircraft Maintenance System

RavnAir says some 260 passengers were affected

Alaska Flights Canceled After Hackers Take Down Aircraft Maintenance System
If This Leak Is Real, iPhone 12 Could Look a Lot Like iPhone 4

First alleged leak of iPhone 12 now making the rounds

If This Leak Is Real, iPhone 12 Could Look a Lot Like iPhone 4
Microsoft Building an Office Browser Extension to Compete Against Grammarly

Microsoft Editor Chrome add-on spotted in preview

Microsoft Building an Office Browser Extension to Compete Against Grammarly
UAE Builds the Perfect Spying Machine for iPhone Users No Matter Where They Live

Alleged spy app found in Apple’s App Store

UAE Builds the Perfect Spying Machine for iPhone Users No Matter Where They Live
Apple Maps Gets a Touch of Google Maps in Massive Design Concept

Apple Maps overhaul envisioned in user concept

Apple Maps Gets a Touch of Google Maps in Massive Design Concept
Overwolf Software Bundled with TeamSpeak Harvesting User Data for Targeted Ads

Overwolf is offered as an optional install in TeamSpeak

Overwolf Software Bundled with TeamSpeak Harvesting User Data for Targeted Ads