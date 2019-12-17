> >
Life is Strange 2 Is Coming to Linux and macOS on December 19th

The video game will be ported by Feral Interactive

UK-based video games publisher Feral Interactive announced today that they plan to release the Linux and macOS port of the Life is Strange 2 video game on December 19th, 2019.

Developed by Dontnod Entertainment and published by Square Enix, Life Is Strange 2 is a single-player, episodic graphic adventure video game powered by Unreal Engine 4 and featuring a new location and cast of characters. It's the second main instalment in the Life Is Strange series, released on September 2018 only for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms.

"On the run and sharing a terrible secret, brothers Sean and Daniel can rely only on each other in a world that has turned against them. With the police on their trail, they must keep moving onwards to Mexico. But the road is long and daunting, and relying on the kindness of strangers brings its own dangers," said Feral Interactive.

Thanks to Feral Interactive, which also ported the first Life is Strange video game and the Life Is Strange: Before the Storm prequel, Linux and macOS players will also be able to enjoy Life is Strange 2 on their Linux- and macOS-powered computers starting this Thursday, December 19th. Just like the first title, Life is Strange 2 will come with a total of five episodes.

At the moment of writing, Feral Interactive did not reveal the system requirements for playing Life is Strange 2 on Linux and macOS, but rest assured that everything will be revealed later this week when the video game will be available to download via Steam on these platforms. Until then, you can check out the trailer below and the minisite put together by Feral Interactive for more details about the video game.

Play Video
