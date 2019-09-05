LibreOffice 6.3 Office Suite Gets Its First Point Release, over 80 Bugs Fixed

The Document Foundation announced today the general availability of the first point release of the latest LibreOffice 6.3 open-source and cross-platform office suite series for all supported platforms.

Coming a month after the release of the LibreOffice 6.3 series, LibreOffice 6.3.1 is a maintenance update that fixes a total of 82 issues across various components, such as Word, Draw, Calc, Math, etc., and also introduces a new layer of protection for users before they attempt to run a script or a macro embedded in a document. The same level of protection has been implemented in the LibreOffice 6.2.7 release as well, also announced today.

"LibreOffice 6.3.1 considers the presence of any call to a script-like thing as equally hazardous as a macro, and present the user a warning dialog about the document trying to execute a script," explains Italo Vignoli. "Users should never allow the execution of macros and scripts embedded in documents, unless they are perfectly aware of the potential risks associated with the action."

LibreOffice 6.3.2 scheduled for release at the end of September

The next step in the release cycle of the LibreOffice 6.3 office suite series in LibreOffice 6.3.2, another maintenance update that is currently scheduled for release at the end of September with more bug fixes. Until then, we recommend updating to the LibreOffice 6.3.1 point release as soon as possible if you're running the LibreOffice 6.3 office suite on your personal computer.

However, please note that The Document Foundation doesn't recommend the LibreOffice 6.3 office suite for enterprise deployments, but only for technology enthusiasts and power users. For enterprise environments, it is recommended to download the LibreOffice 6.2.7 update, which was released today and it's the last in the LibreOffice 6.2 series, which will reach end of life on November 30th, 2019.

Download LibreOffice 6.3.1 and 6.2.7 for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.