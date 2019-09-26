LibreOffice 6.3.2 Open-Source Office Suite Released with 49 Bug Fixes

The Document Foundation has announced the general availability of the second maintenance update to the latest LibreOffice 6.3 open-source and cross-platform office suite series.

Coming three weeks after the first point release, LibreOffice 6.3.2 is here to address a total of 49 bugs and regressions across various of its core components, including Writer, Draw, Math, Calc, and Impress. The goal is to make the LibreOffice 6.3 office suite series more stable and reliable until it is ready for enterprise deployments, which is supported until May 29, 2020.

"LibreOffice 6.3.2 “fresh” is targeted at technology enthusiasts and power users, who are suggested to update their current version," said Italo Vignoli. "For enterprise class deployments, TDF strongly recommend sourcing LibreOffice from one of the ecosystem partners to get long-term supported releases, dedicated assistance, custom new features and bug fixes, and other benefits."

LibreOffice 6.3.3 expected to arrive early November

The release cycle of the LibreOffice 6.3 office suite series will continue with LibreOffice 6.3.3, another maintenance update that will probably fix more bugs and regressions, which is expected to arrive in early November or at the end of October 2019. Until then, we recommend all LibreOffice 6.3 users to update their installations to the LibreOffice 6.3.2 release as soon as possible.

You can download LibreOffice 6.3.2 for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows systems right now through our free software portal or directly from the official website. Linux users will also be able to install the LibreOffice 6.3.2 release from the stable software repositories of their favorite GNU/Linux distributions. Details about the changes included in LibreOffice 6.3.2 are avaiable here and here for our tech-savvy readers.