LibreOffice 6.2 Slated for Release on February 7, Will Introduce a New Tabbed UI

The awesome folks over at The Document Foundation have informed us today about the worldwide availability of their highly anticipated LibreOffice 6.2 release of the popular open-source and cross-platform office suite.

So the big news we want to share with you today is the LibreOffice 6.2 office suite will be officially released in about a week from the moment of writing this article, on Thursday, February 7, 2019. It will be available for all supported platforms, including Linux, Mac, and Windows.

As expected, we'll have a detailed story prepared on the LibreOffice 6.2 launch day to tell you all about its new features and improves, but, as a sneak peek, we'd like to inform you now that the upcoming release brings a new tabbed UI called Notebookbar, which you can see in action in the video and screenshot gallery below.

The Notebookbar UI isn't something totally new for LibreOffice users, but it's finally ready for mass deployment and no longer an experimental feature. The new tabbed UI will be available for Writer, Calc, Draw, and Impress components, along with a new Groupedbar compact UI, which you can also see below.

"While the NotebookBar is the biggest update, there have been many other changes, such as improvements to the Karasa Jaga and Elementary icon themes," says The Document Foundation's Mike Saunders. "There are many new features in this release, thanks to our volunteers and certified developers."

LibreOffice 6.1.5 to be released next week too

While LibreOffice 6.2 promises lots of enhancements and new features, unfortunately, it will only be supported until November 30, 2019, when it reaches end of life, but we promise it'll be a worthy upgrade for all users. Until then, stay tuned for the official launch next week on February 7.

The Document Foundation also plans to release the LibreOffice 6.1.5 maintenance update next week. This will be a bugfix release for the LibreOffice 6.1 series, which is supported until May 29, 2019. You can always download the latest LibreOffice release from our free software portal for Linux, Mac, and Windows platforms.

New Groupedbar Compact UI