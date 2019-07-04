LibreOffice 6.2.5 Open-Source Office Suite Released with More Than 115 Bug Fixes

The Document Foundation has announced today the release and general availability of the fifth maintenance update to the latest LibreOffice 6.2 open-source office suite series for all supported platforms.

Coming one and a half months after the previous point release, LibreOffice 6.2.5 is now available as yet another maintenance update to the LibreOffice 6.2 office suite series, adding a total of 118 bug fixes across many of its core components, to ensure LibreOffice 6.2 becomes as stable and reliable as possible for enterprise deployments.

The Document Foundation still recommends the LibreOffice 6.2 office suite series to tech-savvy users, including power users, technology enthusiasts, and early adopters, for evaluation. However, they are also inviting enterprise users to give LibreOffice 6.2.5 a try as it will become replace the LibreOffice 6.1.6 release in August 2019.

"LibreOffice 6.2.5 still represents the bleeding edge in term of features for open source office suites, but may also be considered for enterprise class deployments," said Italo Vignoli. "In early August, when LibreOffice 6.3 will be released, LibreOffice 6.2.5 will replace LibreOffice 6.1.6 as the best choice for production environments."

LibreOffice 6.2.6 to be released in mid-August

The next maintenance update to the LibreOffice 6.2 series will be LibreOffice 6.2.6, which is currently scheduled for release in mid-August, after the release of the highly anticipated LibreOffice 6.3 series, due for release in early August. LibreOffice 6.2.6 will be recommended for enterprise deployments as the series reached end of life on November 30, 2019.

Until then, if you are using the LibreOffice 6.2 office suite, we recommend updating it to version 6.2.5 as soon as possible. You can download LibreOffice 6.2.5 for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows operating systems right now through our free software portal, but Linux users you can also update from the software repositories of their favorite GNU/Linux distributions.