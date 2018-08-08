> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

LibreOffice 6.1 Open-Source Office Suite Officially Released, Here's What's New

It's now available for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows

Aug 8, 2018 10:13 GMT  ·  By  · 
Share: 

The Document Foundation announced today the official release and general availability for download of the LibreOffice 6.1 open-source office suite, the second major update of the LibreOffice 6 series introduced in early 2018, for all supported platforms.

LibreOffice 6.1 has been in development for the past six months and it's not ready to conquer your Linux, Mac, or Windows office workstations with new features like revamped image handling functionality that's significantly faster and smoother, especially when opening documents created in Microsoft Office.

LibreOffice 6.1 also adds a new Page menu and re-organizes the menus of the Draw component for better consistency across the different modules, improves the EPUB export filter with additional options for customizing metadata and better support for links, images, tables, footnotes, and embedded fonts.

The Base component also received a major improvement, namely that the Firebird database engine is now enabled by default, replacing the old HSQLDB database engine. Users are recommended to migrate their files from HSQLDB to Firebird using the migration assistant or by exporting them to an external HSQLDB server.

"LibreOffice 6.1's new features have been developed by a large community of code contributors: 72% of commits are from developers employed by companies sitting in the Advisory Board like Collabora, Red Hat and CIB and by other contributors such as SIL and Pardus, and 28% are from individual volunteers," said The Document Foundation.

For Linux users, LibreOffice 6.1 brings better integration with the KDE Plasma desktop environment, enables the use of Elementary icons by default on GNOME-based desktop environments, uses native GTK+ 3 interfaces on dialog windows. The import filter for Microsoft Excel 2003 XML files was improved as well in this major release of the open-source office suite.

Introducing Colibre, a new icon theme for Windows users

With the LibreOffice 6.1 releases, The Document Foundation introduces Colibre, a new icon theme for Windows users that follows the design guidelines of Microsoft's default icon theme for the Windows operating system. With this, they hope Windows users will feel at home when migrating to a different OS like Linux or Mac.

LibreOffice Online, the server-side service for deploying LibreOffice in private and public cloud environments, also received significant improvements in LibreOffice 6.1, for all of its modules. Highlights include a revamped user interface that's more appealing and consistent with the desktop version of LibreOffice.

Last but not least, LibreOffice 6.1 enriches the Online Help pages with text and example files to guide users through the office suite's features and help them easily localize LibreOffice. LibreOffice 6.1 is now available to download for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows operating systems for new and existing installations.

The Document Foundation considers LibreOffice 6.1 a bleeding-edge release that should be used only by power users, technology enthusiasts, and early adopters. For enterprise deployments, The Document Foundation still recommends the LibreOffice 6.0 series, which will be supported with maintenance updates until November 26, 2018. LibreOffice 6.1 will be supported until May 29, 2019.

Play Video
Calc tabbed bar
Calc tabbed bar
Impress tabbed bar
Impress tabbed bar
Writer tabbed bar
Writer tabbed bar
New icon styles
New icon styles
Notebook bar
Notebook bar

LibreOffice 6.1 (17 Images)

WriterCalc tabbed barCalc
+14more
  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

DebConf19 Debian GNU/Linux Conference to Take Place July 21-28, 2019, in Brazil

The conference will be hosted in the city of Curitiba

DebConf19 Debian GNU/Linux Conference to Take Place July 21-28, 2019, in Brazil
Ubuntu and Debian Stretch Receive Linux Kernel Security Update to Fix TCP Flaw

Affects Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, 16.04 LTS, and Debian GNU/Linux 9

Ubuntu and Debian Stretch Receive Linux Kernel Security Update to Fix TCP Flaw
Mozilla Thunderbird 60 Released with New Dark & Light Themes, Many Improvements

Available now for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows computers

Mozilla Thunderbird 60 Released with New Dark & Light Themes, Many Improvements
Lenovo Will Finally Offer Automatic Firmware Updates to Linux-Powered Computers

Numerous Lenovo laptops will soon receive firmware updates

Lenovo Will Finally Offer Automatic Firmware Updates to Linux-Powered Computers

Fresh Reviews

Unavowed Review (PC)

A stellar urban fantasy point-and-click adventure game

Unavowed Review (PC)
The Banner Saga 3 Review (PC)

Is the world, as we know it, really worth saving?

The Banner Saga 3 Review (PC)
Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War Review

A brutal 4X game in the Warhammer 40,0000 universe

Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War Review
Razer Huntsman Elite Review - An Almost Perfect Keyboard

Office colleagues might kill you, but it's worth it

Razer Huntsman Elite Review - An Almost Perfect Keyboard

Latest News

Unavowed Review (PC)

A stellar urban fantasy point-and-click adventure game

Unavowed Review (PC)
Is the Lack of a Headphone Jack Still a Problem on New iPhones?

Because very soon, headphone adapters would go away too

Is the Lack of a Headphone Jack Still a Problem on New iPhones?
NVIDIA Makes Available Vulkan GeForce Graphics Driver 398.91

The release includes a few bug fixes for certain issues

NVIDIA Makes Available Vulkan GeForce Graphics Driver 398.91
How to Disable CD Burning Features in Windows 10 Version 1803

Two methods to disable File Explorer disc burning

How to Disable CD Burning Features in Windows 10 Version 1803
New Graphics Driver Available from AMD - Get Radeon Pro 18.Q3

The new update adds a new feature for fan speed control

New Graphics Driver Available from AMD - Get Radeon Pro 18.Q3
LibreOffice 6.1 Open-Source Office Suite Officially Released, Here's What's New

It's now available for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows

LibreOffice 6.1 Open-Source Office Suite Officially Released, Here's What's New
Samsung Galaxy S7 Can Be Hacked with Meltdown Attack

Researchers say more phones could be vulnerable

Samsung Galaxy S7 Can Be Hacked with Meltdown Attack
Microsoft Silently Refines the Windows 10 Calculator in Latest Preview Build

Improved hamburger menu and About section

Microsoft Silently Refines the Windows 10 Calculator in Latest Preview Build
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Press Photos Leaked Ahead of Official Launch

This is the Galaxy Note 9 in all its glory

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Press Photos Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
Apple: iPhones Do Not Spy on Users

Company issues response to lawmakers’ letter

Apple: iPhones Do Not Spy on Users