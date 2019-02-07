LibreOffice 6.1 Is Now Ready for Mainstream Users and Enterprise Deployments

The Document Foundation released today LibreOffice 6.1.5, the fifth of six maintenance updates for the LibreOffice 6.1 series of the popular open-source and cross-platform office suite.

LibreOffice 6.1.5 is now available, coming one and a half months after the LibreOffice 6.1.4 point release, marking the open-source office suite as ready for mainstream users and enterprise deployments as The Document Foundation considers the LibreOffice 6.1 series mature enough and thoroughly tested for production use.

Until LibreOffice 6.1.4, the LibreOffice 6.1 series was only recommended to bleeding-edge and power users, but now The Document Foundation considers the office suite ready for deployment in organizations across a large number of computers starting with LibreOffice 6.1.5, which includes more than 70 bug fixes.

"LibreOffice 6.1.5 is a more mature version which includes some months of back-ported fixes and is better suited for enterprise-class deployments, where features are less important than robustness as the main objective is individual productivity," said The Document Foundation.

LibreOffice 6.1.6 scheduled for release in early May 2019

LibreOffice 6.1 users should update their office suites to version 6.1.5 as soon as possible. You can download LibreOffice 6.1.5 for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems right now from our web portal of free software. However, LibreOffice 6.1 series will reach end of life on May 29, 2019.

The next and last LibreOffice 6.1 point release is LibreOffice 6.1.6, which is expected to see the light of day at the end of April or in early May 2019. After that, there will be no more maintenance updates published for the LibreOffice 6.1 series, so we suggest upgrading to LibreOffice 6.2.