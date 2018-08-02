LibreOffice 6.0.6 Office Suite Released with 55 Bug Fixes, Download Now

The Document Foundation announced today the release and general availability of the sixth point release of the LibreOffice 6.0 open-source and cross-platform office suite for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows systems.

Coming about six weeks after the LibreOffice 6.0.5 maintenance update, the LibreOffice 6.0.6 point release is here to further improve and stability and reliability of the LibreOffice 6.0 office suite series for all supported platforms by addressing a total of 55 bugs and other issues reported by users lately for various core components. Detailed changelogs are available here and here.

When they released the LibreOffice 6.0.5 update back in June 2018, The Document Foundation said that the LibreOffice 6.0 series is now ready for mainstream users and enterprise deployments. LibreOffice 6.0.6 continues this trend by offering mainstream users a more stable, reliable, and secure office suite that's ready to replace popular commercial alternatives.

"TDF recommends deploying LibreOffice in production environments with the backing of certified professionals, providing development, migration and training support (list at https://www.libreoffice.org/get-help/professional-support/). This is extremely important for the growth of the LibreOffice ecosystem," writes Italo Vignoli.

LibreOffice 6.0 will reach end of life on November 26, 2018

Even if The Document Foundation prepares to launch the LibreOffice 6.1 major release next week, the LibreOffice 6.0 series will continue to be updated, and the next point release, LibreOffice 6.0.7, is expected to hit the streets in late October 2018. However, LibreOffice 6.0.7 will be the last in the series, as LibreOffice 6.0 will reach end of life on November 26, 2018.

Until then, The Document Foundation recommends that you update your LibreOffice 6.0 installations to the LibreOffice 6.0.6 point release as soon as possible for a better LibreOffice experience. You can download LibreOffice 6.0.6 for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows operating systems right now through our software portal or directly from the official website.