> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

LibreOffice 6.0.6 Office Suite Released with 55 Bug Fixes, Download Now

It's available for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows

Aug 2, 2018 13:05 GMT  ·  By  · 
Share: 

The Document Foundation announced today the release and general availability of the sixth point release of the LibreOffice 6.0 open-source and cross-platform office suite for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows systems.

Coming about six weeks after the LibreOffice 6.0.5 maintenance update, the LibreOffice 6.0.6 point release is here to further improve and stability and reliability of the LibreOffice 6.0 office suite series for all supported platforms by addressing a total of 55 bugs and other issues reported by users lately for various core components. Detailed changelogs are available here and here.

When they released the LibreOffice 6.0.5 update back in June 2018, The Document Foundation said that the LibreOffice 6.0 series is now ready for mainstream users and enterprise deployments. LibreOffice 6.0.6 continues this trend by offering mainstream users a more stable, reliable, and secure office suite that's ready to replace popular commercial alternatives.

"TDF recommends deploying LibreOffice in production environments with the backing of certified professionals, providing development, migration and training support (list at https://www.libreoffice.org/get-help/professional-support/). This is extremely important for the growth of the LibreOffice ecosystem," writes Italo Vignoli.

LibreOffice 6.0 will reach end of life on November 26, 2018

Even if The Document Foundation prepares to launch the LibreOffice 6.1 major release next week, the LibreOffice 6.0 series will continue to be updated, and the next point release, LibreOffice 6.0.7, is expected to hit the streets in late October 2018. However, LibreOffice 6.0.7 will be the last in the series, as LibreOffice 6.0 will reach end of life on November 26, 2018.

Until then, The Document Foundation recommends that you update your LibreOffice 6.0 installations to the LibreOffice 6.0.6 point release as soon as possible for a better LibreOffice experience. You can download LibreOffice 6.0.6 for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows operating systems right now through our software portal or directly from the official website.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Ubuntu 16.04.5 LTS Release Candidate Ready for Testing Ahead of August 2 Release

It's the last point release in the Xenial Xerus series

Ubuntu 16.04.5 LTS Release Candidate Ready for Testing Ahead of August 2 Release
Here's the New Login Screen of Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish) with Yaru Theme

Early adopters can install Yaru from the Snap Store

Here's the New Login Screen of Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish) with Yaru Theme
KDE Plasma 5.13.4 Desktop Environment Released with More Than 45 Improvements

It's coming soon to a GNU/Linux distribution near you

KDE Plasma 5.13.4 Desktop Environment Released with More Than 45 Improvements
UK's National Cyber Security Centre Give Advice on Securing Ubuntu 18.04 LTS

Securing Ubuntu Linux to meet the twelve EUD principles

UK's National Cyber Security Centre Give Advice on Securing Ubuntu 18.04 LTS

Fresh Reviews

Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War Review

A brutal 4X game in the Warhammer 40,0000 universe

Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War Review
Razer Huntsman Elite Review - An Almost Perfect Keyboard

Office colleagues might kill you, but it's worth it

Razer Huntsman Elite Review - An Almost Perfect Keyboard
Microsoft Lumia 950 XL 2018 Review – The Mummy Returns

We give the top Lumia a chance before its complete demise

Microsoft Lumia 950 XL 2018 Review – The Mummy Returns
Gray Dawn Review (PC)

A game that brings new meanings to religious iconography

Gray Dawn Review (PC)

Latest News

Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War Review

A brutal 4X game in the Warhammer 40,0000 universe

Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War Review
Microsoft Begins the Rollout of Your Phone Windows 10 App for Android Users

Your Phone app being released to the Fast ring

Microsoft Begins the Rollout of Your Phone Windows 10 App for Android Users
Google Pixel 3 XL Leak Confirms Snapdragon 845, 4GB RAM

Benchmark provides early look at new Pixel specs

Google Pixel 3 XL Leak Confirms Snapdragon 845, 4GB RAM
Samsung Releases Official Galaxy Note 9 Press Video

Video most likely published “accidentally” as well

Samsung Releases Official Galaxy Note 9 Press Video
New iPhones Will No Longer Come with a Headphone Adapter

The jack adapter will continue to be sold separately

New iPhones Will No Longer Come with a Headphone Adapter
WhatsApp to Begin Showing Ads as Facebook Wants the App to Start Making Money

Ads coming to the Status feature in WhatsApp

WhatsApp to Begin Showing Ads as Facebook Wants the App to Start Making Money
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to Be Pricey, Bring Better Value than Note 8

Note 9 pricing may start at over $900, report claims

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to Be Pricey, Bring Better Value than Note 8
After Knocking Off Apple, Huawei Now Wants to Overtake Samsung Too

We want to be number one, Huawei chief says

After Knocking Off Apple, Huawei Now Wants to Overtake Samsung Too
Samsung “Accidentally” Leaks the Galaxy Note 9

Pre-order page goes live early due to an “innocent” mistake

Samsung “Accidentally” Leaks the Galaxy Note 9
Android P Release Date Leaked

Serial leakster offers hint of alleged launch date

Android P Release Date Leaked