Latest Deepin Linux Release Promises to Consume Less Memory Than Ubuntu, Windows

Deepin 15.7 has been released with performance improvements

Aug 20, 2018 15:54 GMT 
The developers of the Deepin Linux operating system have announced today the release and general availability of Deepin 15.7, a new maintenance update that brings more performance improvements and general system optimizations.

Coming just two months after the Deepin 15.6 release that introduced new Light and Dark themes, Deepin 15.7 is now available with a focus on performance. It smaller ISO size by removing unnecessary components and optimizing the core system structure, better power optimization for laptops for up to 20 percent battery life, and improved memory usage.

"Deepin 15.7 has made a series of adjustments and optimizations in memory usage. In the standard configuration, the boot memory has decreased from 1.1G to 830M, and reduced to less than 800M on a discrete graphics card," wrote the devs in today's announcement, where they compared the memory consumptions of Deepin 15.7, Deepin 15.6 and other operating systems on the same computer.

Nvidia PRIME support, other improvements

Other highlights of the Deepin 15.7 release include Nvidia PRIME support for laptops with hybrid graphics, on-screen notifications when turning on or off the microphone or Wi-Fi, new animation when dragging and dropping icons from or onto the dock, new time-costing prompts when there are big updates in progress, application categories in mini mode, and full disk installation.

Furthermore, the network dock plugin was revamped, the dock preview functionality was optimized, as well as the effects when switching between workspaces, the plugin loading mechanism, and the animation that appears when opening an app from the dock. A full changelog is available on the release announcement if you're curious to know what exactly was fixed in Deepin 15.7.

Starting with Deepin 15.7, the development team has adopted a new version numbering scheme for future releases, as well as a new upgrade strategy to offer users more recent updates. This release is fully synced with the upstream Debian GNU/Linux repositories and it's available for download right now through our web portal for new deployments.

Fewer memory consumption
Smaller ISO size
Laptop power optimization
Power saving mode and auto mode switching function for laptops
New time-costing prompt when there's a big update
Deepin 15.7 released
