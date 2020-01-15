Kubuntu Focus Linux Laptop Is Now Available for Pre-Order, Ships Early February

The previously announced Kubuntu Focus Linux laptop is now available for pre-order and has a shipping date and a price tag for those who want a premium computer.

Unveiled last month during the Christmas holidays, the Kubuntu Focus laptop is a collaboration between Kubuntu, Tuxedo Computers, and MindShareManagement Inc., and it aims to be the first-ever officially recognized Kubuntu Linux laptop targeted mainly at gamers, power users, and developers.

Kubuntu Focus is a premium and very powerful device that comes pre-installed with the latest Kubuntu release, an official Ubuntu flavor featuring the KDE Plasma Desktop environment, some of the most popular Open Source software, and astonishing hardware components.

Today, Kubuntu announced on Twitter that the Kubuntu Focus laptop is now available for pre-order with a price tag starting at $2,395.00 USD for the base model, which features 32GB of RAM, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card, and one power supply, but the laptop can go for up to $3,665.00 USD.

Technical specifications of the Kubuntu Focus laptop

Kubuntu Focus features a Full HD 16.1-inch matte 1080p IPS 144Hz display, 6-core/12-threads Intel Core i7-9750H processor with 4.5GHz Turbo, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6 with PhysX and CUDA graphics card, up to 64GB Dual Channel DDR4 2666 RAM, and 1TB Samsung 970 EVO Plus NVMe SSD.

Connectivity-wise the Linux laptop comes with Mini-DisplayPort 1.4 and USB-C DisplayPort 1.4 with support up to 8K@60Hz, HDMI 2.0 with support up to 4K@60Hz, Intel Dual AC 9260 802.11 ac/a/b/g/n, Gigabit LAN, Dual Mode Bluetooth 5, optical S/PDIF output, 2-in-1 audio, and 6-in-1 card reader.

Other features include a LED backlit keyboard with 3-4mm travel, Kensington Lock, user expandable RAM, NVMe, and SDD, near-silent operation when not under heavy workload, temperature-controlled fans, 20mm thick chassis with metal surfaces and plastic bottom, as well as full disk encryption.

The Kubuntu Focus focus will come pre-loaded with the Kubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system and has a two-year limited hardware warranty with software support. Two percent of each sale will be donated to the Kubuntu Foundation to continue their work on developing Kubuntu Linux. For benchmarks and more details please visit the official website.

Kubuntu Focus

Kubuntu Focus