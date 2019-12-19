Kubuntu Focus Linux Laptop Announced for 2020 with 6GB Nvidia GTX 2060, 32GB RAM

The Kubuntu team announced today in collaboration with Tuxedo Computers and MindShareManagement Inc., the upcoming availability of the first-ever officially recognized Kubuntu laptop, called Kubuntu Focus.

Targeted at gamers, developers, and power users, Kubuntu Focus comes with very powerful components and it's ideal for those who seek performance and compatibility in a portable computer that comes pre-installed with the latest Kubuntu release, an official Ubuntu flavor featuring the KDE Plasma Desktop environment.

The Linux-powered laptop will also come pre-loaded with some of the most popular Open Source software for video and image editing, web development, as well as deep learning, support for Steam games, and many other supported software packages for the KDE Plasma desktop environment.

"The Kubuntu Council are delighted to announce that recently the community was approached by MindShare Management with a proposal to bringing a high-specification laptop to market using the Kubuntu operating system. We were both delighted and excited to see such a project undertaken," reads today's announcement.

Technical specs of Kubuntu Focus

Under the hood, Kubuntu Focus is a beast featuring a 6-core Intel Core i7-9750H processor with 4.5GHz Turbo, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 2060 graphics card with 6GB RAM, 32GB Dual Channel DDR4 2666 RAM, 1TB Samsung 970 EVO Plus NVMe SSD, and a beautiful 16.1-inch matte 1080p (FHD) IPS display.

"This laptop is the result of months of focused industrial design. We took one hardware configuration meticulously tuned it to ensure everything works out of the box. Dozens of configurations are tuned to make the hardware work at its best. The Kubuntu Focus handles the platform so you can focus on work and play," said the team.

The Linux laptop also features with a LED backlit keyboard with 3-4mm travel, 0.78-inch metal and plastic chassis design with superior cooling, and the possibility to upgrade the SSD, RAM, and NVMe components. Kubuntu Focus will be available starting early 2020 with a 2-year warranty, but its price is yet to be revealed.

Kubuntu running on Kubuntu Focus