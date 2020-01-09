KDE Wants to Help Windows 7 Refugees Upgrade to Linux and the Plasma Desktop

The KDE community has shared details on how they want to help people using the Windows 7 operating system to migrate to Linux and the Plasma desktop before it becomes obsolete on January 14th, 2020.

Next week, on January 14, Microsoft will no longer provide updates or security patches to Windows 7 users, which means that their beloved OS will soon start to become the target of hackers and all sort of threats if they don't upgrade to Windows 10 or another operating system, such as macOS or a GNU/Linux distribution.

As such, the KDE community encourages Windows 7 users who don't want to upgrade their computers to Windows 10 to give Linux a try and install a distribution that features the Plasma desktop environment, which can be easily transformed to look and behave like a Windows 7 desktop with a special theme. In addition, you'll also take advantage of Linux's security and stability features.

"Instead of migrating to Windows 10 and putting up with hours of updates, intrusions on your privacy and annoying ads built into your apps, install a Linux operating system with Plasma. In 30 minutes you will be up and running and you will have all the security and stability of a Linux system, with all the features and ease of use of Plasma," said KDE.

What about my favorite apps and games?

Of course, the first question Windows 7 users will ask is if their favorite apps and games will run on Linux. Well, the KDE community ensures those who want to migrate to a GNU/Linux distribution running the Plasma desktop environment by default that they'll find a lot of popular applications, and if you still need to use a certain Windows program then there's Wine.

Wine lets you run almost any Windows application and game on a Linux-based operating system. If you're a Windows gamer, you don't have to worry too much as you'll be able to continue playing your favorite games on Linux as Steam for Linux now supports thousands of games, and there's also Proton, a tool that allows Windows-exclusive games to run on a Linux OS.

If you're still not convinced, the KDE community has prepared a nice video to show Windows 7 what they're missing if they don't upgrade to the Plasma desktop. They also set up a task where the community can help persuade Windows 7 users to move to the Plasma desktop by contributing with brainstorming ideas, resources, and advices. More details are available here.