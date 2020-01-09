KDE Ships January 2020 Applications Update with FlatHub Support, Improvements

The KDE Project has announced today the general availability of the first point for the latest KDE Applications 19.12 open-source software suite.

After releasing the fifth and last point release to its KDE Plasma 5.17 desktop environment, the KDE Project released today KDE Applications 19.12.1, the first maintenance update to its KDE Applications 19.12 software suite adding improvements and new features to various apps like the KTimeTracker personal time tracker, which was ported to KDE Frameworks 5 and received a new Task Time Editing dialog.

KStars 3.3.9 astronomy program is included as well in this release with new features like support for viewing the faintest of stars and alternative constellations from the Western Sky Culture. KNewStuff received a redesigned UI and filters for comments, Elisa got improved file indexing, and Kdenlive has many improvements and fixes in timeline and preview handling. Also included are KDevelop 5.4.6 and Latte Dock 0.9.7.

Last but not least, with the KDE Applications 19.12.1 release, the KDE Project has added support for the Flathub Store, allowing users to easily and quickly install many of the default apps included in their popular open-source software suite in the Flatpak format on their GNU/Linux distributions. You can discover many of the available KDE apps in the Flathub Store here.

KDE Applications 19.12.2 is coming February 6th

The next point release, KDE Applications 19.12.2, is expected to arrive on February 6th, 2020, with even more improvements, new features and bug fixes for your favorite KDE apps. After that, the KDE Applications 19.12 software suite will have one more update, KDE Applications 19.12.3, which is coming on March 5th to mark the end of life of the series.

The next major release after KDE Applications 19.12 will be KDE Applications 20.04, which is should arrive sometime this spring. Until then, we recommend all users to update their systems to the KDE Applications 19.12.1 release as soon as the packages are available in the stable software repositories of their favorite GNU/Linux distributions.