KDE Plasma 5.16 Desktop Reaches End of Life, Plasma 5.17 Arrives on October 15

KDE Plasma 5.16.5 is now available to download

Sep 3, 2019 
KDE Plasma 5.16.5 released
   KDE Plasma 5.16.5 released

The KDE Project released today the fifth and last maintenance update for the KDE Plasma 5.16 desktop environment, also marking the end of life of this series.

KDE Plasma 5.16.5 is now available, coming five weeks after the KDE Plasma 5.16.4 update, bringing a total of 42 changes across various core components, including the Plasma Workspace, KWayland integration, KWin window manager, System Settings, Plasma Discover, KDE GTK Config, Plasma Addons, KScreen, KScreenlocker, Dr Konqi, and the Breeze and Oxygen themes.

Among the most important changes, we can mention additional current condition icon mappings in the Weather widget, support for Volume widget's speaker test to display sinks and buttons, the ability to group only the same origin notifications and display them in the heading, support for the dictionary runner to find definitions, and various other smaller fixes.

"Today KDE releases a bugfix update to KDE Plasma 5, versioned 5.16.5. Plasma 5.16 was released in June with many feature refinements and new modules to complete the desktop experience. This release adds a month's worth of new translations and fixes from KDE's contributors. The bugfixes are typically small but important," reads today's announcement.

KDE Plasma 5.17 is expected to arrive on October 15th

As mentioned before, KDE Plasma 5.16.5 is the last maintenance update that will be released for the KDE Plasma 5.16 desktop environment series. All those who use KDE Plasma 5.16 on their GNU/Linux distributions are urged to update to version 5.16.5 as soon as the packages are available in the stable software repositories of their favorite operating systems.

Next stop is the KDE Plasma 5.17 desktop environment, which is currently scheduled for release on October 15th. KDE Plasma 5.17 promises many new features and improvements to elevate your KDE Plasma experience, and it will be available for public beta testing later this month on September 19th. Meanwhile, make sure you keep your KDE Plasma desktop up-to-date.

Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)

An action RPG that plays like a twin-stick shooter

Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)
Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review

Finely crafted, but too bulky and inaccurate at times

Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

The Star Wars game we've been waiting for

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)
