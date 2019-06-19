KDE Plasma 5.16 Desktop Environment Gets First Point Release, Update Now

The KDE Project released today the first maintenance update to the recently released KDE Plasma 5.16 desktop environment for Linux-based operating systems.

KDE Plasma 5.16.1 is now available only one week after the release of the KDE Plasma 5.16 desktop environment series, a major version that adds numerous new features and improvements, including a totally revamped notifications system, new look and feel for the login, lock, and logout screens, better Wayland support, as well as numerous other desktop enhancements.

Consisting of a total of 21 bug fixes, the KDE Plasma 5.16.1 maintenance update is here to make the KDE Plasma 5.16 desktop environment more stable and reliable by addressing various issues reported by users lately, including an issue that broke the Sleep/Suspend command, and the ability for the Plasma Discover package manager to show when Flatpak updates are fetched.

"Today KDE releases a bugfix update to KDE Plasma 5, versioned 5.16.1. Plasma 5.16 was released in June with many feature refinements and new modules to complete the desktop experience. This release adds a week's worth of new translations and fixes from KDE's contributors. The bug fixes are typically small but important," reads the release announcement.

Coming soon to a GNU/Linux distro near you

KDE Plasma 5.16.1 also improves the notification identification for Flatpak apps, adds the ability for the Powerdevil power management daemon to ignore power management inhibition during critical timeout of the battery, updates the default path of the Samba log in Info Center, and improves the Breeze theme. A complete changelog is available here for more details.

The KDE Plasma 5.16.1 point release should soon make its way into the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution, so make sure you update your KDE Plasma 5.16 installations as soon as possible. The next update, KDE Plasma 5.16.2, is expected later this month on June 25th with even more bug fixes and improvements.