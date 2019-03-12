> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

KDE Plasma 5.15.3 Desktop Environment Released with Flatpak Improvements, More

It's coming soon to a GNU/Linux distro near you

Mar 12, 2019 17:19 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
KDE Plasma 5.15.3 released
   KDE Plasma 5.15.3 released

The KDE Project announced today the general availability of the third maintenance updat to the latest KDE Plasma 5.15 desktop environment series for Linux-based operating systems.

Coming two weeks after the KDE Plasma 5.15.2 point release, KDE Plasma 5.15.3 is here to address even more issues and other annoyances reported by users of the latest KDE Plasma 5.15 desktop environment. It brings better Flatpak support in Plasma Discover, improved support for installing GTK themes locally, and improved restoring of desktop sessions.

Furthermore, the KDE Plasma 5.15.3 maintenance update makes the Ctrl+A shortcut work despite of active focus, adds support for visualizing active selection in search heading, improves the Task Manager by fixing various bugs, and fixes OSD animation stutter on Plasma Workspace. A total of 30 changes are included, so check out the full changelog for more details.

"Today KDE releases a bugfix update to KDE Plasma 5, versioned 5.15.3. Plasma 5.15 was released in February with many feature refinements and new modules to complete the desktop experience. This release adds a fortnight's worth of new translations and fixes from KDE's contributors. The bugfixes are typically small but important," reads today's announcement.

KDE Plasma 5.15.4 slated for release on April 2nd, 2019

Two more such maintenance updates are scheduled for the KDE Plasma 5.15 desktop environment series. While the fourth one, KDE Plasma 5.15.4, is slated for release early next month on April 2nd, the fifth and last one, KDE Plasma 5.15.5, should hit the streets on May 7th, 2019, marking the end of life of the KDE Plasma 5.15 desktop environment series.

Until then, we recommend all users of the KDE Plasma 5.15 desktop environment to update their installations to today's KDE Plasma 5.15.3 maintenance release as soon as possible. The KDE Plasma 5.15.3 packages should soon land in the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution, but you can also compile the sources using the instructions from the official website.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

ExTiX 19.3 Is the First OS to Ship with Linux Kernel 5.0, Based on Ubuntu 19.04

ExTiX 19.3 Build 190307 is now available for download

ExTiX 19.3 Is the First OS to Ship with Linux Kernel 5.0, Based on Ubuntu 19.04
Microsoft’s New Skype for Web Doesn’t Support Linux and Mozilla Firefox

New Skype for Web finally available to “some” users

Microsoft’s New Skype for Web Doesn’t Support Linux and Mozilla Firefox
Ubuntu 14.04.6 LTS (Trusty Tahr) Released with Patched APT Package Manager

Also includes numerous security and bug fixes

Ubuntu 14.04.6 LTS (Trusty Tahr) Released with Patched APT Package Manager
Nine Collabora Developers Have Contributed 45 Patches to the Linux 5.0 Kernel

Linux 5.0 is now the most advanced kernel series

Nine Collabora Developers Have Contributed 45 Patches to the Linux 5.0 Kernel
GNOME 3.32 Desktop Environment to Feature Fractional Scaling on Wayland

The feature will be implemented in GNOME Shell and Mutter

GNOME 3.32 Desktop Environment to Feature Fractional Scaling on Wayland

Fresh Reviews

The Occupation Review (PS4)

An interesting concept marred by technical and design issues

The Occupation Review (PS4)
Dead or Alive 6 Review (PS4)

The fighting game franchise that didn't take itself too seriously, focusing on entertainment brings yet another title

Dead or Alive 6 Review (PS4)
Samsung Galaxy S10 Review

“The next generation of Galaxy has arrived”

Samsung Galaxy S10 Review
The Occupation Review (PS4)

An interesting concept marred by technical and design issues

The Occupation Review (PS4)
Dead or Alive 6 Review (PS4)

The fighting game franchise that didn't take itself too seriously, focusing on entertainment brings yet another title

Dead or Alive 6 Review (PS4)

Latest News

Android Q Enters Beta with New Privacy and Security Features, AV1 Codec Support

Also introduces dynamic depth format for photos

Android Q Enters Beta with New Privacy and Security Features, AV1 Codec Support
Flatpak 1.3 Arrives with Support for Linux Systems with Multiple Nvidia Devices

Also adds initial support for sandboxed dconf

Flatpak 1.3 Arrives with Support for Linux Systems with Multiple Nvidia Devices
Mesa 19.0 Graphics Stack Released for Linux Gamers with Numerous Improvements

It's coming soon to a GNU/Linux distro near you

Mesa 19.0 Graphics Stack Released for Linux Gamers with Numerous Improvements
GNOME 3.32 "Taipei" Desktop Environment Officially Released, Here's What's New

It's coming soon to a GNU/Linux distribution near you

GNOME 3.32 "Taipei" Desktop Environment Officially Released, Here's What's New
The Occupation Review (PS4)

An interesting concept marred by technical and design issues

The Occupation Review (PS4)
Everything You Need to Know About Android Screen Mirroring on Windows 10

Screen mirroring coming to Windows 10 with 19H1

Everything You Need to Know About Android Screen Mirroring on Windows 10
How to Fix Audio Issues Caused by Windows 10 Cumulative Update KB4489899

Microsoft provides guidance on cumulative update bug

How to Fix Audio Issues Caused by Windows 10 Cumulative Update KB4489899
Google Makes Hardware a Second-Class Citizen, Several Devices Now in Doubt

Report claims hardware engineers told to seek new roles

Google Makes Hardware a Second-Class Citizen, Several Devices Now in Doubt
Microsoft Releases Updates KB4489878, KB4489881 for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1

March 2019 monthly rollups now available for download

Microsoft Releases Updates KB4489878, KB4489881 for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1