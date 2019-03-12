KDE Plasma 5.15.3 Desktop Environment Released with Flatpak Improvements, More

The KDE Project announced today the general availability of the third maintenance updat to the latest KDE Plasma 5.15 desktop environment series for Linux-based operating systems.

Coming two weeks after the KDE Plasma 5.15.2 point release, KDE Plasma 5.15.3 is here to address even more issues and other annoyances reported by users of the latest KDE Plasma 5.15 desktop environment. It brings better Flatpak support in Plasma Discover, improved support for installing GTK themes locally, and improved restoring of desktop sessions.

Furthermore, the KDE Plasma 5.15.3 maintenance update makes the Ctrl+A shortcut work despite of active focus, adds support for visualizing active selection in search heading, improves the Task Manager by fixing various bugs, and fixes OSD animation stutter on Plasma Workspace. A total of 30 changes are included, so check out the full changelog for more details.

"Today KDE releases a bugfix update to KDE Plasma 5, versioned 5.15.3. Plasma 5.15 was released in February with many feature refinements and new modules to complete the desktop experience. This release adds a fortnight's worth of new translations and fixes from KDE's contributors. The bugfixes are typically small but important," reads today's announcement.

KDE Plasma 5.15.4 slated for release on April 2nd, 2019

Two more such maintenance updates are scheduled for the KDE Plasma 5.15 desktop environment series. While the fourth one, KDE Plasma 5.15.4, is slated for release early next month on April 2nd, the fifth and last one, KDE Plasma 5.15.5, should hit the streets on May 7th, 2019, marking the end of life of the KDE Plasma 5.15 desktop environment series.

Until then, we recommend all users of the KDE Plasma 5.15 desktop environment to update their installations to today's KDE Plasma 5.15.3 maintenance release as soon as possible. The KDE Plasma 5.15.3 packages should soon land in the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution, but you can also compile the sources using the instructions from the official website.