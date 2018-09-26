> > >
KDE Plasma 5.12.7 LTS Desktop Environment Released with 65 Changes, Update Now

It's coming soon to the stable repos of your favorite distro

The KDE Project announced the availability of the seventh point release of the long-term supported KDE Plasma 5.12 LTS desktop environment.

The KDE Plasma 5.12.7 point release comes three months after the KDE Plasma 5.12.6 maintenance update to improve the stability and reliability of the KDE Plasma 5.12 LTS desktop environment. Updated components include the Plasma Discover package manager, Plasma Desktop, Plasma Workspace, System Settings, KWin, KScreenlocker, KScreen, Plasma Addons, Info Center, and Breeze GTK theme.

Highlights include better support for LibreOffice's scrollbars in the Breeze GTK theme, update notification improvements in Plasma Discover, improved file indexer monitor in Info Center, support for scaling the appearance of the preview widget twice in KScreen, better keyboard navigation of Kicker search results, and the ability for KWin to avoid global static for effects.

"Today KDE releases a bugfix update to KDE Plasma 5, versioned 5.12.7. Plasma 5.12 was released in February with many feature refinements and new modules to complete the desktop experience. This release adds a three months' worth of new translations and fixes from KDE's contributors. The bugfixes are typically small but important," reads the release announcement.

KDE Plasma 5.12.8 LTs expected at the end of the year

As the KDE Plasma 5.12 desktop environment is an LTS (Long Term Support) series, it will be supported until April 2019 with at least nine maintenance updates. The next point release, KDE Plasma 5.12.8 LTS is expected to arrive sometime at the end of the year or early next year. After that, the last point release, KDE Plasma 5.12.9 LTS should be out in April 2019.

Until then, we recommend updating to the KDE Plasma 5.12.7 LTS point release if you're using the long-term supported KDE Plasma 5.12 desktop environment on your Linux computer. The KDE Plasma 5.12.7 LTS packages should land soon in the stable software repositories of various popular GNU/Linux distributions, including Kubuntu, Arch Linux, OpenSuSE Tumbleweed, and others.

