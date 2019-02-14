KDE neon Systems Based on Ubuntu 16.04 LTS Have Reached End of Life, Upgrade Now

The development team behind the Ubuntu-based KDE neon distribution announced the end of life of an older series of the operating system based on Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus).

With the rebase of KDE neon on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) on September 2018, the development team have decided it's time to put the old series based on Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) to rest once and for all as most users already managed to upgrade their systems to the new KDE neon series based on Canonical's latest Ubuntu LTS release.

"KDE neon was rebased onto Ubuntu bionic/18.04 last year and upgrades have gone generally smooth. We have removed xenial/16.04 build from our machines (they only hang around for as long as they did because it took a while to move the Snap builds away from them) and the apt repo will remove soon," said the devs.

How to upgrade your KDE neon systems now to Bionic rebase

Unlike Ubuntu, the KDE neon distribution follows a rolling release mode where the user installs the operating system once and receives updates forever, where until something goes wrong and a reinstall is required, for which new KDE neon snapshots are refreshed and available to download from time to time.

Therefore, if you're still running a KDE neon system based on the Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) operating system series, you must upgrade it to a newer version based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver). First, make sure you apply all system updates using the Plasma Discover package manager.

Then, log out and log back in again, and you should immediately see a notification of a new KDE neon release (see the screenshot below for details). Click the "Upgrade" button on the notification to start the upgrade process, which will take a while to download and install all required packages.

Once the upgrade process is complete, you'll have to reboot your computer. That's it, you are now running the latest KDE neon operating system based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver). For more details about how to upgrade your KDE neon system, please check out this tutorial put together by the KDE neon team.