> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

KDE Frameworks 5.65 Open-Source Software Suite Lands with More Than 200 Changes

Brings new features and numerous bug fixes

Dec 16, 2019 18:16 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
KDE Frameworks 5.65 released
   KDE Frameworks 5.65 released

The KDE Project release a new update to its open-source and cross-platform KDE Frameworks software suite, versioned 5.65, which brings numerous improvements, new features, and bug fixes.

KDE Frameworks 5.65 is a monthly update to the open-source software suite used by the KDE Plasma desktop environment, adding more than 200 changes across various components. Among some of the highlights, we can mention implementation of an install directory for systemd units, new Baloo and Preferences Search icons, new document notifiers setting in KConfig, new protocol for 7z archives, document configuration file path on Android, and a new Quick Charts module in KQuickCharts for high-performance charts.

"The Quick Charts module provides a set of charts that can be used from QtQuick applications. They are intended to be used for both simple display of data as well as continuous display of high-volume data (often referred to as plotters). The charts use a system called distance fields for their accelerated rendering, which provides ways of using the GPU for rendering 2D shapes without loss of quality," reads the release notes.

Coming soon to a GNU/Linux distribution near you

The KDE Frameworks 5.65.0 packages will soon make their way into the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distributions, so if you're using the latest and greatest KDE Plasma desktop environment, make sure you update to this release as soon as possible. The complete source code for KDE Frameworks 5.65.0 is available to download for free if you're an OS vendor and you want to package them for your GNU/Linux distribution.

KDE Frameworks 5.65 is compatible with the KDE Plasma 5.17 desktop environment series, as well as the Qt 5.12 and Qt 5.13 open-source application frameworks. The next release, KDE Frameworks 5.66, which should hit the streets early next year, will support the upcoming KDE Plasma 5.18 LTS desktop environment, due for release on February 11th, 2020.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Collabora Added H.264 and VP8 Decoding for Some Chromebooks in Linux Kernel 5.4

They contributed 95 patches to the Linux 5.4 kernel series

Collabora Added H.264 and VP8 Decoding for Some Chromebooks in Linux Kernel 5.4
Several Linux Browsers Blocked from Accessing Google Services

Chrome and Firefox still working just fine, it seems

Several Linux Browsers Blocked from Accessing Google Services
Debian Releases Updated Intel Microcode for Coffe Lake CPUs, Fixes Regression

Now available for Debian Buster and Stretch systems

Debian Releases Updated Intel Microcode for Coffe Lake CPUs, Fixes Regression
Zorin OS 15.1 Released with Better Microsoft Office Compatibility, GameMode

The perfect OS for those moving away from Windows 7

Zorin OS 15.1 Released with Better Microsoft Office Compatibility, GameMode
Nvidia Linux/BSD Graphics Driver Adds Support for Quadro T2000 with Max-Q Design

Nvidia 440.44 graphics driver is now available to download

Nvidia Linux/BSD Graphics Driver Adds Support for Quadro T2000 with Max-Q Design

Fresh Reviews

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Review (PS4)

The most complete and balanced episode in the series

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Review (PS4)
Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Review (PS4)

Better find another alley, this one is completely ruined

Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Review (PS4)
Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)

An action RPG that plays like a twin-stick shooter

Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)
Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review

Finely crafted, but too bulky and inaccurate at times

Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

The Star Wars game we've been waiting for

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

Latest News

Linux Mint 19.3 "Tricia" Now Available to Download, Based on Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS

Available as Cinnamon, Xfce, and MATE falvors

Linux Mint 19.3 "Tricia" Now Available to Download, Based on Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS
Life is Strange 2 Is Coming to Linux and macOS on December 19th

The video game will be ported by Feral Interactive

Life is Strange 2 Is Coming to Linux and macOS on December 19th
How to Launch the New Windows 10 Screenshot App from the Desktop

Create quick shortcut for Screen snip for faster launching

How to Launch the New Windows 10 Screenshot App from the Desktop
How to Block Chromium Microsoft Edge on Windows Update

Microsoft offering a dedicated toolkit for new Edge

How to Block Chromium Microsoft Edge on Windows Update
Microsoft Releases Major Skype Update

New version of Skype is now available for download

Microsoft Releases Major Skype Update
Critical WhatsApp Security Bug Crashes the App Using a Group Message

Users must update WhatsApp as soon as possible

Critical WhatsApp Security Bug Crashes the App Using a Group Message
Warhammer: Chaosbane Tomb Kings DLC Adds a New Story, New Enemies

The new DLC story is available now on all platforms

Warhammer: Chaosbane Tomb Kings DLC Adds a New Story, New Enemies
No Man's Sky Latest Update Adds the ByteBeat Device, an Audio Creation App

It plays a unique pattern of procedurally-generated music

No Man's Sky Latest Update Adds the ByteBeat Device, an Audio Creation App
Google Enables the New Android Auto for All Users No Matter They Like It or Not

The old version of Android Auto is only history now

Google Enables the New Android Auto for All Users No Matter They Like It or Not