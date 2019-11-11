KDE Frameworks 5.64.0 Open-Source Software Suite Released with over 200 Changes

The KDE Project released over the weekend the KDE Frameworks 5.64.0 open-source software suite, a monthly update for October 2019 that packs numerous changes and bug fixes.

KDE Frameworks 5.64.0 brings more than 200 hundred changes to the open-source software suite used by the KDE Plasma Desktop environment and the KDE Applications software suite, in an attempt to improve the overall performance, stability, security and reliability of the KDE Plasma desktop and related apps.

Highlights of this release include initial support for the upcoming Qt 5.15 open-source and cross-platform application framework, support for CMake 3.5 series of the open-source and cross-platform package building tools, new and updated icons, as well as fixes for several memory leaks and crashes.

For BSD, Windows and macOS platforms, KDE Frameworks 5.64.0 removes support for the deprecated Growl notification system for Mac OS X, adds and enables Notification Center support in latest macOS releases, add proclist backend for FreeBSD in KProcessInfoList, and adds support for compiling KActivitiesStats with Windows MSVC.

WPA3 support in NetworkManagerQt, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS support

Among other noteworthy changes included in the KDE Frameworks 5.64.0 release, we can mention support for Simultaneous Authentication of Equals (SAE) authentication, a secure password-based authentication and password-authenticated key agreement method used by WPA3, and support for the upcoming Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system in debchangelog.

The full changelog is available here for our tech-savvy readers who want to know what exactly was changed in this monthly release of the KDE Frameworks open-source software suite, which will soon be available for installation from the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution, so make sure you update as soon as possible to enjoy a better KDE Plasma experience.