KDE Applications 19.08 Reaches End of Life, KDE Apps 19.12 Arrives December 12th

The KDE Project announced today the general availability of the third and last maintenance update to the KDE Applications 19.08 open-source software suite series.

KDE Applications 19.08.3 is here almost a month after the KDE Applications 19.08.2 point release to add one last batch of bug fixes and translation updates to various of the applications included in the open-source software suit, which is used by default with all new KDE Plasma desktop environment installations.

As expected, this maintenance update contains fixes for more than a dozen bugs reported by the community since the previous release, improving components like Ark, Cantor, K3b, Kdenlive, Kontact, Konsole, Okular, Spectacle, Umbrello, among many others. A complete changelog is available here with all the included bugfixes.

Highlights include the ability for Okular's annotation view to display the creation time of files in local time zone instead of UTC time, improvements to keyboard control in the Spectacle screenshot utility, as well as a fix for an issue in the Kdenlive video editor preventing you from seeing compositions when reopening a project with locked tracks.

KDE Applications 19.12 enters development, will arrive on December 12th

While the KDE Applications 19.08 series will no longer receive maintenance updates, the KDE Project has already kicked off the development cycle of the next major release, KDE Applications 19.12, which has entered Dependency Freeze development stage today and will have a beta version ready for public testing next week on November 14th.

An RC (Release Candidate) build will be released as well on November 28th, and the final release is scheduled to hit the streets on December 12th. KDE Applications 19.12 will be supported until March 2020 with three maintenance updates. Until then, we recommend all users updating to KDE Applications 19.08.3 as soon as possible.