KDE Applications 19.04 Open-Source Software Suite Slated for Release on April 18

KDE Applications 18.12.2 is now available for download

KDE Applications 19.04 release schedule
The KDE Project finalized the release schedule of the next major series of their open-source software suite for GNU/Linux distributions, KDE Applications 19.04.

According to the final release schedule, work on the KDE Applications 19.04 software suite will begin as soon as the current series, KDE Applications 18.12 reaches end of life, which will happen next month on March 7th with the release of the last maintenance update, KDE Applications 18.12.3.

The dependency freeze development stage for KDE Applications 19.04 is currently set for March 14th, and the final freeze is set for March 21st, when KDE Applications 19.04 will enter beta. A Release Candidate (RC) milestone is planned for April 4, and the final KDE Applications 19.04 release lands April 18th, 2019.

As usual, there will be three maintenance updates released for the KDE Applications 19.04 software suite, the first one, KDE Applications 19.04.1, being planned for May 9, 2019. The other two, KDE Applications 19.04.2 and KDE Applications 19.04.3, are scheduled for June 6 and July 11, 2019, when the series reaches its end of life.

KDE Applications 18.12.2 released with 68 changes

Meanwhile, the KDE Project just released the second maintenance update to its KDE Applications 18.12 software suite, version 18.12.2, which brings lots of bug fixes and improvements to make sure KDE Applications 18.12 remains stable and reliable at all times. A total of 68 changes have been included in this second point release.

The most important improvements include support for the address book to remember birthdays when merging contacts, support for the Ark archive manager to no longer delete files that are saved from inside the embedded viewer, and the addition of missing diagram display updates in the Umbrello IDE.

Of course, there are numerous other smaller changes included in KDE Applications 18.12.2, adding improvements to Konsole, Kontact, Lokalize, and many other apps and core components. KDE Applications 18.12.2 will soon be available for download from the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution.

