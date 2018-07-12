> > >
KDE Applications 18.04 Reaches End of Life, KDE Apps 18.08 Coming August 16

KDE Applications 18.04.3 is now available for download

Jul 12, 2018 
Today, the KDE Project announced the availability of the third and last maintenance update for its KDE Applications 18.04 open-source software suite for the KDE Plasma desktop environment and other Linux-compatible DEs.

Coming about a five weeks after the release of the second maintenance update, the KDE Applications 18.04.3 point release is now available with a number of bug fixes, translation updates, and other improvements to make sure the open-source software suite offers users a stable and pleasant experience.

About 20 bug fixes have been recorded for KDE Applications 18.04.3 to improve applications like Ark, Cantor, Dolphin, Gwenview, JuK, Kate, KFind, KGPG, KMag, KMail, KNotes, Konsole, Kontact, Marble, and Okular, as well as numerous other core components. A full changelog is available here for your reading pleasure.

Highlights of this point release include re-implementation of compatibility with IMAP servers that don't announce their capabilities, support for the Ark archive manager to extract ZIP archives that don't have proper entries for folders, and support for the KNotes on-screen notes to follow the mouse pointer when it's moved.

KDE Applications 18.04.3 will soon be avaiable from the official repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution, but it also marks the end of life of the KDE Applications 18.04 series, which means that there won't be further updates released. The KDE Project is already working on the next series, KDE Applications 18.08.

KDE Applications 18.08 arrives August 16, 2018

Development on the KDE Applications 18.08 software suite already kicked off with dependency freeze scheduled for today, July 12, 2018. The beta version (18.07.80) will be available for public testing next week on July 19, and the RC (Release Candidate) is expected to land on August 2 as version 18.07.90.

The KDE Applications 18.08 software suite will hit the streets on August 16, 2018. As usual, it will have three maintenance updates, KDE Applications 18.08.1 on September 6, KDE Applications 18.08.2 on October 11, and KDE Applications 18.08.3 on November 8, 2018, which will also mark the end of life of the series.

