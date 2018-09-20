> > >
KaOS Linux Gets the KDE Applications 18.08 Treatment, Latest Calamares Installer

KaOS 2018.08 ISO snapshot is now available for download

Sep 20, 2018 
KaOS Linux got a new release that brings all the latest software updates, as well as various improvements and bug fixes need to enrich users' experience when using the operating system on their personal computers.

KaOS 2018.08 is August 2018's ISO snapshot for the independently developed GNU/Linux distribution inspired by Arch Linux and built around the latest KDE technologies. It ships with the most recent KDE Applications 18.08.0 open-source software suite, as well aas the KDE Plasma 5.13.4 desktop environment and KDE Frameworks 5.49.0, all built on the Qt 5.11.1 framework.

"It is with great pleasure to present to you the August release of a new stable ISO. With almost 70 % percent of the packages updated since the last ISO and the last release being over two months old, a new ISO is more than due. No major changes this time to announce, as was with last ISO, just the usual large package movement," said the developers in the release announcement.

Here's what else is new in KaOS 2018.08

Apart from the latest KDE updates, KaOS 2018.08 is powered by the Linux 4.17.17 kernel, which is the last in the series, and comes with the latest X.Org Server 1.20.1 display server, Mesa 18.1.7 graphics stack, Arch Linux's Pacman 5.1.1 package manager, Wayland 1.16.0 display server, GStreamer 1.14.2 multimedia framework, and LLVM/Clang 6.0.1 system compiler.

Moreover, KaOS 2018.08 includes the latest systemd 239 init system, Rust 1.26.0 and Ruby 2.5.1 programming languages, NetworkManager 1.12.2 network connection manager, Intel-ucode 20180807 microcode firmware, Protobuf 3.6.1 Google's data interchange format, OpenJDK 8 Update 171 Java implementation, as well as the Calamares 3.2 universal installer framework as default graphical installer.

KaOS 2018.08 is now available to download for those who want to install this Arch Linux inspired and KDE-oriented GNU/Linux distribution on their personal computers, but existing users will only have to run the "sudo pacman -Syu" command in a terminal emulator or fire up their favorite graphical package manager to download and install all the latest software and security updates.

All new first-run app Croeso
All new first-run app Croeso
SDDM 2018
SDDM 2018
Croeso's wallpaper module
Croeso's wallpaper module

KaOS 2018.08 released
All new first-run app Croeso
SDDM 2018
