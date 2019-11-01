KaOS Linux Gets October Release with KDE Plasma 5.17 Desktop, Linux Kernel 5.3

The development team behind the Arch Linux-inspired KaOS Linux operating system released the October ISO snapshot with the latest GNU/Linux technologies and updated components.

KaOS 2019.10 is a maintenance release that brings numerous updates and all the latest security patches for those who want to install this Linux-based operating system. However, the biggest changes are under the hood, as KaOS 2019.10 comes with an upgraded toolchain that contains the latest GCC (GNU Compiler Collection) 9.2.0 and Glibc (GNU C Library) 2.30. Also, it's the first release to ship without any Python 2.x packages.

"Quite a few big changes for this release, probably the biggest news for this release is for the first time the default install is python2 free," reads the release notes. "Python2 will be depreciated by the end of this year, so it is time to get this distribution ready for this change. The repositories still contain python2 packages, but those are in the process of being phased out too."

What's new in KaOS 2019.10

Powered by the latest Linux 5.3.8 kernel series and the Mesa 19.2.2 graphics stack, KaOS 2019.10 ships with recently released KDE Plasma 5.17.2 desktop environment, which is accompanied by KDE Applications 19.08.2 and KDE Frameworks 5.63.0 open-source software suites, all built against the Qt 5.13.1 open-source application framework.

Other updated components included in KaOS 2019.10 are Bison 3.4.2, Boost 1.71.0, Calamares 3.2.14, FFMpeg 4.2.1, Glib2 2.62.2, GNU nano 4.5, Gobject-Introspection 1.6.20, GStreamer 1.16.1, NetworkManager 1.20.4, Protobuf 3.9.2, Python 3.7.5, and Systemd 243. Last but not least, libarchive received ZSTD support for upcoming Pacman changes and some new changes for NVidia GPU users.

You can download KaOS 2019.10 right now through our free software portal if you want to install this Arch Linux-inspired operating system on your personal computer. However, existing KaOS users will only have to update their installations by running the "sudo pacman -Syu" command in a terminal emulator to get all the goodies mentioned above.

