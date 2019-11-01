> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

KaOS Linux Gets October Release with KDE Plasma 5.17 Desktop, Linux Kernel 5.3

The KaOS 2019.10 ISO is now available for download

Nov 1, 2019 20:55 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
KaOS 2019.10 released
3 photos
   KaOS 2019.10 released

The development team behind the Arch Linux-inspired KaOS Linux operating system released the October ISO snapshot with the latest GNU/Linux technologies and updated components.

KaOS 2019.10 is a maintenance release that brings numerous updates and all the latest security patches for those who want to install this Linux-based operating system. However, the biggest changes are under the hood, as KaOS 2019.10 comes with an upgraded toolchain that contains the latest GCC (GNU Compiler Collection) 9.2.0 and Glibc (GNU C Library) 2.30. Also, it's the first release to ship without any Python 2.x packages.

"Quite a few big changes for this release, probably the biggest news for this release is for the first time the default install is python2 free," reads the release notes. "Python2 will be depreciated by the end of this year, so it is time to get this distribution ready for this change. The repositories still contain python2 packages, but those are in the process of being phased out too."

What's new in KaOS 2019.10

Powered by the latest Linux 5.3.8 kernel series and the Mesa 19.2.2 graphics stack, KaOS 2019.10 ships with recently released KDE Plasma 5.17.2 desktop environment, which is accompanied by KDE Applications 19.08.2 and KDE Frameworks 5.63.0 open-source software suites, all built against the Qt 5.13.1 open-source application framework.

Other updated components included in KaOS 2019.10 are Bison 3.4.2, Boost 1.71.0, Calamares 3.2.14, FFMpeg 4.2.1, Glib2 2.62.2, GNU nano 4.5, Gobject-Introspection 1.6.20, GStreamer 1.16.1, NetworkManager 1.20.4, Protobuf 3.9.2, Python 3.7.5, and Systemd 243. Last but not least, libarchive received ZSTD support for upcoming Pacman changes and some new changes for NVidia GPU users.

You can download KaOS 2019.10 right now through our free software portal if you want to install this Arch Linux-inspired operating system on your personal computer. However, existing KaOS users will only have to update their installations by running the "sudo pacman -Syu" command in a terminal emulator to get all the goodies mentioned above.

Calamares installer
Calamares installer
Midna theme
Midna theme

KaOS 2019.10 (3 Images)

KaOS 2019.10 released
Calamares installerMidna theme
Open gallery
  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Dell's Latest XPS 13 Ubuntu Laptop Is Now Available in 18 New Configurations

Users can choose from a wide range of CPUs and storage

Dell's Latest XPS 13 Ubuntu Laptop Is Now Available in 18 New Configurations
Linspire 8.5 Linux Operating System Released, Based on Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS

Ships with Linux kernel 5.0 and updated components

Linspire 8.5 Linux Operating System Released, Based on Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS
Linux Mint 19.3 Codename Revealed as "Tricia," Will Arrive Just Before Christmas

It will be based on Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS and Linux kernel 5.0

Linux Mint 19.3 Codename Revealed as "Tricia," Will Arrive Just Before Christmas
LibreOffice 6.3.3 Office Suite Released with over 80 Bug Fixes, Download Now

Now available for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows

LibreOffice 6.3.3 Office Suite Released with over 80 Bug Fixes, Download Now
openSUSE Leap 15.0 to Reach End of Life on November 30th, 2019, Upgrade Now

Users are encouraged to update to openSUSE Leap 15.1

openSUSE Leap 15.0 to Reach End of Life on November 30th, 2019, Upgrade Now

Fresh Reviews

John Wick Hex Review (PC)

A fun bite-sized adventure that's absolutely worth your time

John Wick Hex Review (PC)
The Outer Worlds Review (PC)

A love letter to Fallout fans, but not without flaws

The Outer Worlds Review (PC)
Nintendo Switch Lite Review

The perfect console for on-the-go gamers

Nintendo Switch Lite Review
John Wick Hex Review (PC)

A fun bite-sized adventure that's absolutely worth your time

John Wick Hex Review (PC)
The Outer Worlds Review (PC)

A love letter to Fallout fans, but not without flaws

The Outer Worlds Review (PC)

Latest News

Hearthstone Players Getting Descent of Dragons Expansion, New Battlegrounds Mode

A new solo adventure will be coming in January

Hearthstone Players Getting Descent of Dragons Expansion, New Battlegrounds Mode
Overwatch 2 Revealed: Story Campaign, New Heroes, and New Visual Style

The upcoming game has a strong focus on PvE content

Overwatch 2 Revealed: Story Campaign, New Heroes, and New Visual Style
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Takes Players to the Realm Between Realms

The new expansion adds five new zones, new enemies

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Takes Players to the Realm Between Realms
KaOS Linux Gets October Release with KDE Plasma 5.17 Desktop, Linux Kernel 5.3

The KaOS 2019.10 ISO is now available for download

KaOS Linux Gets October Release with KDE Plasma 5.17 Desktop, Linux Kernel 5.3
Blizzard Announces Diablo IV, a Darker Take on the Successful Franchise

Three classes available at launch, PvP, and a new villain

Blizzard Announces Diablo IV, a Darker Take on the Successful Franchise
John Wick Hex Review (PC)

A fun bite-sized adventure that's absolutely worth your time

John Wick Hex Review (PC)
Dell's Latest XPS 13 Ubuntu Laptop Is Now Available in 18 New Configurations

Users can choose from a wide range of CPUs and storage

Dell's Latest XPS 13 Ubuntu Laptop Is Now Available in 18 New Configurations
Google Buys (and Probably Kills) Fitbit for $2.1 Billion

Google officially confirms Fitbit takeover plan

Google Buys (and Probably Kills) Fitbit for $2.1 Billion
How to Import Mozilla Firefox Browsing Data in Chromium Microsoft Edge

Latest Canary update also adds support for Firefox history

How to Import Mozilla Firefox Browsing Data in Chromium Microsoft Edge