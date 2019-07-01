> > >
KaOS Linux Gets July Release with KDE Plasma 5.16 Desktop, Linux Kernel 5.1

KaOS 2019.07 is now available for download

KaOS 2019.07 released
The KaOS Linux operating system received July 2019's snapshot release with all the latest updates and security fixes published in the main repositories since the previous ISO milestone.

Packed with all the latest and greatest GNU/Linux technologies and Open Source software, KaOS 2019.07 is now available for download and comes with the KDE Plamsa 5.16.2 desktop environment accompanied by the KDE Applications 19.04.2 and KDE Frameworks 5.59.0 software suites, all build against the Qt 5.13.0 application framework.

It also ships with the LibreOffice 6.2 office suite featuring native support for the Qt5/KF5 toolkit, replacing Calligra as the default Office app for KaOS. Other updated components include Linux kernel 5.1.15, X.Org Server 1.20.5, Glib2 2.60.4, ICU 64.2, 1.69.0, NetworkManager 1.18.1, GStreamer 1.16.0, iptables 1.8.3, GNU nano 4.3, Krb5 1.17, Proj 6.0.0, and Poppler 0.78.0.

Now featuring the latest Calamares installer

As it is targeted mostly at new deployments, KaOS 2019.07 comes with the Calamares 3.2.9 universal graphical installer, which suffered a few changes to avoid any legal issues related to the Nvidia proprietary graphics drivers. Moreover, the Welcome module is now capable to do GeoIP lookups for language selections, and the Partition module now offers additional checks to validate partition layouts.

"The installer Calamares has undergone extensive changes. Among those, to avoid any legal issues, it is no longer needed to click on the NVidia license for use in non-free install mode, the License page was changed to display the needed licenses directly," explains the KaOS developers in the release announcement. You can download KaOS 2019.07 right now from our free software portal, but existing users should only updated their installations.

