Kali Linux Ethical Hacking OS Switches to Xfce Desktop, Gets New Look and Feel

Kali Linux 2019.4 is now available to download

After teasing the community on Twitter earlier this week, Offensive Security released today a major update to their Kali Linux ethical hacking and penetration testing GNU/Linux distribution with cool new features and improvements.

Powered by Linux kernel 5.3.9, Kali Linux 2019.4 is now available and it's a major update to the very popular ethical hacking and penetration testing operating system due to its massive look and feel changes. This is the first Kali Linux release to switch to the lightweight Xfce desktop environment by default, and also implement a brand-new desktop theme for both Xfce and GNOME desktops.

"We are really excited about this UI update, and we think you are going to love it. However, as UI can be a bit like religion, if you don’t want to leave Gnome don’t worry. We still have a Gnome build for you, with a few changes already in place. As time goes by, we will be making changes to all of the desktop environments," said Offensive Security.

Kali Undercover Mode, PowerShell, and Kali NetHunter KeX

Apart from the new look and feel, the Kali Linux 2019.4 release introduces "Kali Undercover" mode, which is actually a theme made to transform your Xfce desktop environment into a Windows look-a-like desktop for those who are hacking in public places and don't want people to say they are using a Linux distro, but a Windows operating system. You can se the new Undercover mode in action below.

Other noteworthy features added in Kali Linux 2019.4 are NetHunter Kex, which transforms your Android smartphone running Kali Linux into a full-fledged desktop if connected to a monitor via an HDMI cable, the availability of the PowerShell task automation and configuration management framework from Microsoft, and support for 8GB SD cards on ARM.

Kali Linux now allows user to use the Btrfs file system for the root partition during setup, but not yet implemented in the installer. Offensive Security has also updated the official Kali Linux documentation, which now has a new home under /docs/, to allow the community to create packages for the distribution. You can download Kali Linux 2019.4 right now through our free Linux software portal or from the official website.

Kali Linux 2019.4 boot preview
Kali Linux 2019.4 Undercover Mode

