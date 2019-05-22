Kali Linux Ethical Hacking OS Now Supports More Than 50 Android Devices

Offensive Security have released the second maintenance update to the Kali Linux 2019 operating system, adding all the latest software releases, GNU/Linux technologies, and other enhancements.

Powered by the Linux 4.19.28 kernel, Kali Linux 2019.2 is here to introduce a new release of the Kali Linux NetHunter toolkit, which lets you run Kali Linux on Android-based mobile devices. The Kali Linux NetHunter 2019.2 release adds support for 13 new devices.

These include the Nexus 6, Nexus 6P, OnePlus 2, and Galaxy Tab S4 (both LTE and Wi-Fi models). With this, the Kali Linux NetHunter toolkit now support more than 50 devices powered by a wide-range of Android OS releases, from Android 4.4 KitKat to Android 9 Pie.

"Thanks to the tireless contributions from the vibrant NetHunter community led by re4son, binkybear, fattire, jmingov, jcadduono, kimocoder, and PaulWebSec, NetHunter now supports over 50 devices running all the latest Android versions, from KitKat through to Pie," read the release announcement.

ARM improvements, updated tools

As mentioned before and as expected, the Kali Linux 2019.2 release comes with numerous updated tools, including exe2hex, msfpc, and seclists, among many others. Moreover, it improve support for ARM devices to make the installation of Kali Linux more streamlined.

ARM users are warned that when booting Kali Linux for the first time, it may take longer than expected due to it requiring some of the packages to be reinstalled on the hardware. As such, you'll notice that the login manager might crash a couple of times until all packages are reinstalled.

You can download Kali Linux 2019.2 right now, but being a rolling release operating system, existing users will only have to update their installations to run the latest Kali Linux version. New Kali Linux images are released for new deployments or if you want to reinstall.